Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
Internal Ref.
Issue
3887760
Description: Fixed an issue that caused Completion Timeout to mistakenly be treated as Advisory Non-Fatal error. Now Completion Timeout is treated as uncorrectable error.
Keywords: Completion Timeout, Advisory Non-Fatal error
Discovered in Version: 24.35.3006
Fixed in Release: 24.39.3560
3813817
Description: Fixed an issue that result in no traffic after live migration resume of vDPA when using DOCA version 2.6.0 onwards.
Keywords: vDPA, Live Migration, DOCA
Discovered in Version: 24.35.3006
Fixed in Release: 24.39.3560