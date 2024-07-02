Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU Firmware Release Notes v24.39.3560 LTS
3887760

Description: Fixed an issue that caused Completion Timeout to mistakenly be treated as Advisory Non-Fatal error. Now Completion Timeout is treated as uncorrectable error.

Completion Timeout, Advisory Non-Fatal error

Discovered in Version: 24.35.3006

Fixed in Release: 24.39.3560

3813817

Description: Fixed an issue that result in no traffic after live migration resume of vDPA when using DOCA version 2.6.0 onwards.

vDPA, Live Migration, DOCA

Discovered in Version: 24.35.3006

Fixed in Release: 24.39.3560

