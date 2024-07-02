NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU Firmware Release Notes v24.39.3560 LTS
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU Firmware Release Notes v24.39.3560 LTS  Validated and Supported Cables and Modules

On This Page

Validated and Supported Cables and Modules

Cables Lifecycle Legend

Lifecycle Phase

Definition

EOL

End of Life

LTB

Last Time Buy

HVM

GA level

MP

GA level

P-Rel

GA level

Preliminary

Engineering Sample

Prototype

Engineering Sample

NDR / 400GbE Cables

Speed

Part Number

Marketing Description

400GE

MCP1660-W001E30

NVIDIA Direct Attach Copper cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s, QSFP-DD, 1m, 30AWG

400GE

MCP1660-W002E26

NVIDIA Direct Attach Copper cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s, QSFP-DD, 2m, 26AWG

400GE

MCP1660-W003E26

NVIDIA Direct Attach Copper cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s, QSFP-DD, 3m, 26AWG

400GE

MCP1660-W00AE30

NVIDIA Direct Attach Copper cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s, QSFP-DD, 0.5m, 30AWG

400GE

MCP1660-W01AE30

NVIDIA Direct Attach Copper cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s, QSFP-DD, 1.5m, 30AWG

400GE

MCP1660-W02AE26

NVIDIA Direct Attach Copper cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s, QSFP-DD, 2.5m, 26AWG

400GE

MCP7F60-W001R30

NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 4xQSFP56, 1m, 30AWG

400GE

MCP7F60-W002R26

NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 4xQSFP56, 2m, 26AWG

400GE

MCP7F60-W02AR26

NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 4xQSFP56, 2.5m, 26AWG

400GE

MCP7H60-W001R30

NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP56, 1m, 30AWG

400GE

MCP7H60-W002R26

NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP56, 2m, 26AWG

400GE

MCP7H60-W01AR30

NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP56, 1.5m, 30AWG

400GE

MCP7H60-W02AR26

NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP56, 2.5m, 26AWG

HDR / 200GbE Cables

Speed

Part Number

Marketing Description

200GE

MFS1S00-V003E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 3m

200GE

MFS1S00-V005E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 5m

200GE

MFS1S00-V010E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 10m

200GE

MFS1S00-V015E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 15m

200GE

MFS1S00-V020E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 20m

200GE

MFS1S00-V030E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 30m

200GE

MFS1S00-V050E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 50m

200GE

MFS1S00-V100E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 100m

200GE

MCP1650-V001E30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1m, black pulltab, 30AWG

200GE

MCP1650-V002E26

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2m, black pulltab, 26AWG

200GE

MCP1650-V00AE30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG

200GE

MCP1650-V01AE30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG

200GE

MCP1650-V02AE26

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2.5m, black pulltab, 26AWG

200GE

MCP7H50-V001R30

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 1m, 30AWG

200GE

MCP7H50-V002R26

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 2m, 26AWG

200GE

MCP7H50-V01AR30

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 1.5m, 30AWG

200GE

MCP7H50-V02AR26

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 2.5m, 26AWG

200GE

MMA1T00-VS

NVIDIA transceiver, 200GbE, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m

200GE

MCP1650-V001E30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1m, black pulltab, 30AWG

200GE

MCP1650-V002E26

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2m, black pulltab, 26AWG

200GE

MCP1650-V003E26

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 3m, black pulltab, 26AWG

200GE

MCP1650-V00AE30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG

200GE

MCP1650-V01AE30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG

200GE

MCP1650-V02AE26

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2.5m, black pulltab, 26AWG

200GE

MCP7H50-V001R30

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 1m, 30AWG

200GE

MCP7H50-V002R26

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 2m, 26AWG

200GE

MCP7H50-V003R26

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 3m, 26AWG

200GE

MCP7H50-V01AR30

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 1.5m, 30AWG

200GE

MCP7H50-V02AR26

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 2.5m, 26AWG

200GE

MCP7H70-V001R30

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 1m, 30AWG

200GE

MCP7H70-V002R26

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 2m, 26AWG

200GE

MCP7H70-V003R26

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4x4SFP56, colored, 3m, 26AWG

200GE

MCP7H70-V01AR30

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 1.5m, 30AWG

200GE

MCP7H70-V02AR26

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 2.5m, 26AWG

EDR / 100GbE Cables

Speed

Part Number

Marketing Description

100GbE

MCP1600-C001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 1m 30AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-C001E30N

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1m, black, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP1600-C001LZ

NVIDIA passive copper Cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, LSZH, 30AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-C002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 2m 30AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-C002E30N

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, black, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP1600-C003

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 3m 28AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-C003E26N

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, black, 26AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP1600-C003E30L

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, black, 30AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP1600-C003LZ

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, LSZH, 26AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-C005AM

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, 5m, 26AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-C005E26L

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 5m, black, 26AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP1600-C00A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 0.5m 30AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-C00AE30N

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.5m, black, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP1600-C00BE30N

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.75m, black, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP1600-C01A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 1.5m 30AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-C01AE30N

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.5m, black, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP1600-C02A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 2.5m 30AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-C02AE26N

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2.5m, black, 26AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP1600-C02AE30L

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28,2.5m, black, 30AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP1600-C03A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 3.5m 26AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-E001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m 30AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-E002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m 28AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-E003

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m 26AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-E01A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m 30AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-E02A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2.5m 26AWG

100GbE

MCP7F00-A001R

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pull-tabs, 1m, 30AWG

100GbE

MCP7F00-A001R30N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 1m, colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7F00-A002R

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pull-tabs, 2m, 30AWG

100GbE

MCP7F00-A002R30N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2m, colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7F00-A003R26N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m, colored, 26AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7F00-A003R30L

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m, colored, 30AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP7F00-A005R26L

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 5m, colored, 26AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP7F00-A01AR

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pull-tabs,1.5m, 30AWG

100GbE

MCP7F00-A01AR30N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 1.5m, colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7F00-A02AR26N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, colored, 26AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7F00-A02AR30L

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, colored, 30AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP7F00-A02ARLZ

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, LSZH, colored, 28AWG

100GbE

MCP7F00-A03AR26L

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3.5m, colored, 26AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP7H00-G001

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1m, 30AWG

100GbE

MCP7H00-G001R

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pull-tabs, 1m, 30AWG

100GbE

MCP7H00-G001R30N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1m, colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7H00-G002R

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pull-tabs, 2m, 30AWG

100GbE

MCP7H00-G002R30N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2m, colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7H00-G003R

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pull-tabs, 3m, 28AWG

100GbE

MCP7H00-G003R26N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m, colored, 26AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7H00-G003R30L

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m, colored, 30AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP7H00-G004R26L

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 4m, colored, 26AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP7H00-G01AR

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pull-tabs, 1.5m, 30AWG

100GbE

MCP7H00-G01AR30N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1.5m, colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7H00-G02AR

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pull-tabs, 2.5m, 30AWG

100GbE

MCP7H00-G02AR26N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2.5m, colored, 26AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7H00-G02AR30L

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2.5m, colored, 30AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MFA1A00-C003

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C005

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C010

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C015

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C020

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C030

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C050

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C100

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 100m

100GbE

MFA7A20-C003

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m

100GbE

MFA7A20-C005

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 5m

100GbE

MFA7A20-C010

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 10m

100GbE

MFA7A20-C020

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 20m

100GbE

MFA7A50-C003

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m

100GbE

MFA7A50-C005

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 5m

100GbE

MFA7A50-C010

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 10m

100GbE

MFA7A50-C015

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 15m

100GbE

MFA7A50-C020

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 20m

100GbE

MFA7A50-C030

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 30m

100GbE

MMA1B00-C100D

NVIDIA transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m, DDMI

100GbE

MMA1B00-C100D_FF

NVIDIA transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m, DDMI

100GbE

MMA1L10-CR

NVIDIA optical transceiver, 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR4 up to 10km

100GbE

MMA1L30-CM

NVIDIA optical module, 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, CWDM4, up to 2km

100GbE

MMS1C10-CM

NVIDIA active optical module, 100Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 1310nm, PSM4, up to 500m

FDR / 56GbE Cables

Speed

Part Number

Marketing Description

56GbE

MC2207126-004

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 4m

56GbE

MC2207128-003

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

56GbE

MC2207128-0A2

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2.5m

56GbE

MC2207130-001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m

56GbE

MC2207130-002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m

56GbE

MC2207130-00A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m

56GbE

MC2207130-0A1

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1.5m

56GbE

MC220731V-003

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

56GbE

MC220731V-005

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 5m

56GbE

MC220731V-010

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 10m

56GbE

MC220731V-015

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 15m

56GbE

MC220731V-020

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 20m

56GbE

MC220731V-025

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 25m

56GbE

MC220731V-030

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 30m

56GbE

MC220731V-040

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 40m

56GbE

MC220731V-050

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 50m

56GbE

MC220731V-075

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 75m

56GbE

MC220731V-100

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 100m

56GbE

MCP1700-F001C

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Red pull-tab

56GbE

MCP1700-F001D

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Yellow pull-tab

56GbE

MCP1700-F002C

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Red pull-tab

56GbE

MCP1700-F002D

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Yellow pull-tab

56GbE

MCP1700-F003C

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Red pull-tab

56GbE

MCP1700-F003D

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Yellow pull-tab

56GbE

MCP170L-F001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m

56GbE

MCP170L-F002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m

56GbE

MCP170L-F003

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m

56GbE

MCP170L-F00A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 0.5m

56GbE

MCP170L-F01A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m

50GbE Cables

Speed

Part Number

Marketing Description

50GE

MAM1Q00A-QSA56

NVIDIA cable module, ETH 50GbE, 200Gb/s to 50Gb/s, QSFP56 to SFP56

50GE

MCP2M50-G001E30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 50GbE, 50Gb/s, SFP56, LSZH, 1m, black pulltab, 30AWG

50GE

MCP2M50-G002E26

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 50GbE, 50Gb/s, SFP56, LSZH, 2m, black pulltab, 26AWG

50GE

MCP2M50-G003E26

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 50GbE, 50Gb/s, SFP56, LSZH, 3m, black pulltab, 26AWG

50GE

MCP2M50-G00AE30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 50GbE, 50Gb/s, SFP56, LSZH, 0.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG

50GE

MCP2M50-G01AE30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 50GbE, 50Gb/s, SFP56, LSZH, 1.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG

50GE

MCP2M50-G02AE26

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 50GbE, 50Gb/s, SFP56, LSZH, 2.5m, black pulltab, 26AWG

FDR10 / 40GbE Cables

Speed

Part Number

Marketing Description

40GbE

MC2206128-004

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 4m

40GbE

MC2206128-005

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m

40GbE

MC2206130-001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m

40GbE

MC2206130-002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m

40GbE

MC2206130-003

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

40GbE

MC2206130-00A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m

40GbE

MC2210126-004

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 4m

40GbE

MC2210126-005

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m

40GbE

MC2210128-003

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

40GbE

MC2210130-001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m

40GbE

MC2210310-003

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

40GbE

MC2210310-005

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m

40GbE

MC2210310-010

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 10m

40GbE

MC2210310-015

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 15m

40GbE

MC2210310-020

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 20m

40GbE

MC2210310-030

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 30m

40GbE

MC2210310-050

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 50m

40GbE

MC2210310-100

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 100m

40GbE

MC2210411-SR4E

NVIDIA optical module, 40Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 850nm, up to 300m

40GbE

MC2609125-005

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 5m

40GbE

MC2609130-001

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1m

40GbE

MC2609130-003

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 3m

40GbE

MCP1700-B001E

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, black pull-tab

40GbE

MCP1700-B002E

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, black pull-tab

40GbE

MCP1700-B003E

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, black pull-tab

40GbE

MCP1700-B01AE

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1.5m, black pull-tab

40GbE

MCP1700-B02AE

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2.5m, black pull-tab

40GbE

MCP7900-X01AA

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1.5m, blue pull-tab, customized label

40GbE

MCP7904-X002A

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 2m, black pull-tab, customized label

40GbE

MCP7904-X003A

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 3m, black pull-tab, customized label

40GbE

MCP7904-X01AA

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1.5m, black pull-tab, customized label

40GbE

MCP7904-X02AA

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 2.5m, black pull-tab, customized label

40GbE

MMA1B00-B150D

NVIDIA transceiver, 40GbE, QSFP+, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 150m, DDMI

25GbE Cables

Speed

Part Number

Marketing Description

25GbE

MAM1Q00A-QSA28

NVIDIA cable module, ETH 25GbE, 100Gb/s to 25Gb/s, QSFP28 to SFP28

25GbE

MCP2M00-A001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1m, 30AWG

25GbE

MCP2M00-A001E30N

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1m, black, 30AWG, CA-N

25GbE

MCP2M00-A002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, 30AWG

25GbE

MCP2M00-A002E30N

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, black, 30AWG, CA-N

25GbE

MCP2M00-A003E26N

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 3m, black, 26AWG, CA-N

25GbE

MCP2M00-A003E30L

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 3m, black, 30AWG, CA-L

25GbE

MCP2M00-A004E26L

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 4m, black, 26AWG, CA-L

25GbE

MCP2M00-A005E26L

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 5m, black, 26AWG, CA-L

25GbE

MCP2M00-A00A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 0.5m, 30AWG

25GbE

MCP2M00-A00AE30N

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 0.5m, black, 30AWG, CA-N

25GbE

MCP2M00-A01AE30N

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1.5m, black, 30AWG, CA-N

25GbE

MCP2M00-A02AE26N

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2.5m, black, 26AWG, CA-N

25GbE

MCP2M00-A02AE30L

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2.5m, black, 30AWG, CA-L

25GbE

MFA2P10-A003

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 3m

25GbE

MFA2P10-A005

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 5m

25GbE

MFA2P10-A007

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 7m

25GbE

MFA2P10-A010

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 10m

25GbE

MFA2P10-A015

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 15m

25GbE

MFA2P10-A020

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 20m

25GbE

MFA2P10-A030

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 30m

25GbE

MFA2P10-A050

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 50m

25GbE

MMA2P00-AS

NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 150m

10GbE Cables

Speed

Part Number

Marketing Description

10GbE

MAM1Q00A-QSA

NVIDIA cable module, ETH 10GbE, 40Gb/s to 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+

10GbE

MC2309124-005

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 5m

10GbE

MC2309124-007

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 7m

10GbE

MC2309130-001

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 1m

10GbE

MC2309130-002

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 2m

10GbE

MC2309130-003

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 3m

10GbE

MC2309130-00A

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 0.5m

10GbE

MC3309124-004

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 4m

10GbE

MC3309124-005

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 5m

10GbE

MC3309124-006

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 6m

10GbE

MC3309124-007

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 7m

10GbE

MC3309130-001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m

10GbE

MC3309130-002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m

10GbE

MC3309130-003

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m

10GbE

MC3309130-00A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 0.5m

10GbE

MC3309130-0A1

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1.5m

10GbE

MC3309130-0A2

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2.5m

10GbE

MCP2100-X001B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, blue pull-tab, connector label

10GbE

MCP2100-X002B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m, blue pull-tab, connector label

10GbE

MCP2100-X003B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m, blue pull-tab, connector label

10GbE

MCP2101-X001B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Green pull-tab, connector label

10GbE

MCP2104-X001B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, black pull-tab, connector label

10GbE

MCP2104-X002B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m, black pull-tab, connector label

10GbE

MCP2104-X003B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m, black pull-tab, connector label

10GbE

MCP2104-X01AB

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1.5m, black pull-tab, connector label

10GbE

MCP2104-X02AB

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2.5m, black pull-tab, connector label

N/A

MFM1T02A-LR

NVIDIA SFP+ optical module for 10GBASE-LR

N/A

MFM1T02A-SR

NVIDIA SFP+ optical module for 10GBASE-SR

1GbE Cables

Speed

Part Number

Marketing Description

1GbE

MC3208011-SX

NVIDIA optical module, ETH 1GbE, 1Gb/s, SFP, LC-LC, SX 850nm, up to 500m

1GbE

MC3208411-T

NVIDIA module, ETH 1GbE, 1Gb/s, SFP, Base-T, up to 100m

© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 2, 2024
content here