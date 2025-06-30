Bug Fixes History
Internal Ref.
Issue
4149411
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the SFF module from accessing the EEPROM data when removing the CMIS module and inserting the SFF module instead of it.
Keywords: EEPROM, SFF, CMIS
Discovered in Version: 24.35.3502
Fixed in Release: 24.39.5050
3968653
Description: Fixed an issue on the customized server with an independent power supply, that led to a non-functional virtio when power cycling the server during stressful traffic. The following error was provided: "DESTROY_GENERAL_OBJECT(0xa03) No done completion".
Keywords: Independent power supply
Discovered in Version: 24.35.3502
Fixed in Release: 24.39.5050
416454
Description: Fixed a rare case that caused traffic to stop as it could not be recovered when the emulation doorbell did not function properly.
Keywords: Emulation doorbell
Discovered in Version: 24.35.3502
Fixed in Release: 24.39.5050
4039634
Description: Fixed an issue that caused traffic failure when modifying the
Keywords: VDPA, MRG_RXBUF
Discovered in Version: 24.35.3502
Fixed in Release: 24.39.5050
4149510
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in setup crash when
Keywords: mbox
Discovered in Version: 24.35.3502
Fixed in Release: 24.39.5050
4149393
Description: Added address validation in MLNX OEM CMD 0x0032 (get debug info) to be 4-bytes aligned.
Keywords: Address validation, 0x0032
Discovered in Version: 24.35.3502
Fixed in Release: 24.39.5050
3887760
Description: Fixed an issue that caused Completion Timeout to mistakenly be treated as Advisory Non-Fatal error. Now Completion Timeout is treated as uncorrectable error.
Keywords: Completion Timeout, Advisory Non-Fatal error
Discovered in Version: 24.35.3006
Fixed in Release: 24.39.3560
3813817
Description: Fixed an issue that result in no traffic after live migration resume of vDPA when using DOCA version 2.6.0 onwards.
Keywords: vDPA, Live Migration, DOCA
Discovered in Version: 24.35.3006
Fixed in Release: 24.39.3560
3783689
Description: Fixed an issue that led to virtio not being functional on the customized server which has independent power supply for Bluefield-2 card, when power cycling the server when the virtio devices is running stressful traffic.
The following error is printed to dmesg:
Keywords: virtio full emulation, Bluefield-2, independent power supply
Discovered in Version: 24.35.3006
Fixed in Release: 24.39.3004
3728167
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in
Keywords: virtio full emulation, Bluefield-2
Discovered in Version: 24.35.3006
Fixed in Release: 24.39.3004
3609404
Description: Redirected multicast traffic to loopback only on MNG PF port using PT Tx loopback CAM HW mechanism.
Keywords: Multicast traffic, loopback, MNG PF
Discovered in Version: 24.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 24.39.2048
3629353
Description: Fixed the cr_space in port configuration to prevent wrong timestamp of cqes.
Keywords: Hardware timestamp
Discovered in Version: 24.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 24.39.2048
3547022
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in reset failure when unloading network drivers on an external host and the sync1 reset is still reported as 'supported' although it is not.
Keywords: sync1 reset
Discovered in Version: 24.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 24.39.2048
3534774
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the Power Controller Control bit in the Slot Control register from returning to default when forcing the Unplug sequence.
Keywords: Power Controller Control
Discovered in Version: 24.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 24.39.2048
3602169
Description: Added a locking mechanism to protect the firmware from a race condition between insertion and deletion of the same rule in parallel which occasionally resulted in firmware accessing a memory that has already been released, thus causing IOMMU / translation error.
Note: This fix will not impact insertion rate for tables owned by SW steering.
Keywords: Firmware steering
Discovered in Version: 24.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 24.39.2048
3612682
Description: Enabled live migration for virtio with mergeable buffer.
Keywords: Virtio, Mergeable buffer, Live migration
Discovered in Version: 24.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 24.39.2048
3571251
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in migration data corruption when running parallel
Keywords: VF live migration
Discovered in Version: 24.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 24.39.2048
3365411
Description: Fixed a link failure that occurred due to a wrong 'is_inphi_cable' indication.
Keywords: Link failure
Discovered in Version: 24.37.1300
Fixed in Release: 24.38.1002
3435583
Description: Under certain configurations, during the loading of the PXE driver in Smart-NIC mode, the firmware attempts to lock the CMAS resources in ICMC sets that are full. This results in the failure of the locking and raises a health buffer indication.
To prevent the above scenario, in this firmware version we improved the distribution of resource locking in ICMC.
Keywords: ICMC locking
Discovered in Version: 24.37.1300
Fixed in Release: 24.38.1002
3331179
Description: Improved token calculation.
Keywords: Token calculation
Discovered in Version: 24.37.1300
Fixed in Release: 24.38.1002
3491841
Description: Fixed a firmware assert that occurred when tried to verify if the module supported "swap".
Keywords: Firmware assert
Discovered in Version: 24.37.1300
Fixed in Release: 24.38.1002
3432548
Description: Closed the attached QP doorbell to avoid any impact from the software side or the db_recovery mechanism
Keywords: QP doorbell
Discovered in Version: 24.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 24.37.1300
3385129
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in high PTP offset by changing the RST value to 200, and adjusting the PTP Tx offset in PTP4L configuration.
Keywords: PTP glitch, PTP constant offset
Discovered in Version: 24.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 24.37.1300
3233113
Description: Disabled some HW optimization to prevent a HW race that caused an SQ to get stuck.
Keywords: HW race, SQ
Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048
Fixed in Release: 24.37.1300
3306318
Description: Fixed the issue that caused the virtio PXE boot to fail due to virtio BLK controller being stuck in continuous host warm reboot.
Keywords: virtio full emulation, PXE boot, warm reboot
Discovered in Version: 24.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 24.37.1300
3327847
Description: CNP received, handled, and ignored counters in the hardware counters cannot work after moving to Programmable Congestion Control mode.
Keywords: CNP, Programmable Congestion Control
Discovered in Version: 24.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 24.37.1300
3217896
Description: Fixed RDE PATCH operation status code reported in case the property is "read-only".
Keywords: RDE
Discovered in Version: 24.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 24.35.2000
3241357
Description: Fixed an issue in MCTP-over-PCIe, where the VDM message with the type Route-to-Root Complex, the target ID was not set as 0x0.
Keywords: MCTP-over-PCIe, VDM message
Discovered in Version: 24.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 24.35.2000
3250924
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in NVMe driver not loading on a hotplug-able device when VIRTIO_EMULATION_HOTPLUG_TRANS was enabled by mlxconfig.
Keywords: VIRTIO_EMULATION_HOTPLUG_TRANS, NVMe
Discovered in Version: 24.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 24.35.2000
3215393
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the virtual QoS mechanism to stop traffic from reaching the full line rate of 200GbE on each direction when LAG was enabled.
Keywords: Virtual QoS mechanism, 200GbE, LAG
Discovered in Version: 24.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 24.35.2000