NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU Firmware Release Notes v24.39.5050 LTS
Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

Internal Ref.

Issue

4342748

Description: Fixed an issue where, if the summary queue size on initiators exceeds the SRQ size on the NVMe-oF target, RNR NACKs are triggered. The Congestion Control (CC) mechanism significantly reduces the rate in response to the presence of RNR, leading to a substantial drop in bandwidth during NVMe WRITE operations and mixed tests.

Keywords: NVMe-oF target, RNR NACKs, Congestion Control (CC)

Discovered in Version: 24.35.4030

Fixed in Release: 24.39.5050

4358171

Description: Fixed an issue where enabling DIM could lead to high IRQ/s in certain scenarios.

Keywords: vDPA, DIM

Discovered in Version: 24.35.4030

Fixed in Release: 24.39.5050
