NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU Firmware Release Notes v24.39.5050 LTS
Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
Internal Ref.
Issue
4342748
Description: Fixed an issue where, if the summary queue size on initiators exceeds the SRQ size on the NVMe-oF target, RNR NACKs are triggered. The Congestion Control (CC) mechanism significantly reduces the rate in response to the presence of RNR, leading to a substantial drop in bandwidth during NVMe WRITE operations and mixed tests.
Keywords: NVMe-oF target, RNR NACKs, Congestion Control (CC)
Discovered in Version: 24.35.4030
Fixed in Release: 24.39.5050
4358171
Description: Fixed an issue where enabling DIM could lead to high IRQ/s in certain scenarios.
Keywords: vDPA, DIM
Discovered in Version: 24.35.4030
Fixed in Release: 24.39.5050