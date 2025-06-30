What can I help you with?
NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU Firmware Release Notes v24.39.5050 LTS
Changes and New Features

Note

Security Hardening Enhancements: This release contains important reliability improvements and security hardening enhancements. NVIDIA recommends upgrading your devices' firmware to this release to improve the devices’ firmware security and reliability.

Info

To generate PLDM packages for firmware updates, users must install and use the MFT version that corresponds with the respective firmware release.

Feature/Change

Description

24.39.5050

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.

