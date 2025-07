Firmware Compatible Products

These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® BlueField-2 SmartNICs firmware. This firmware supports the following protocols:

InfiniBand - QDR, FDR, EDR, HDR100, HDR

Ethernet - 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE 1 , 100GbE 1 , 200GbE 2 , 400GbE 2

PCI Express 4.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1

1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.

2. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.