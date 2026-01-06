NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU Firmware Release Notes v24.39.5124 LTS
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU Firmware Release Notes v24.39.5124 LTS  Firmware Compatible Products

On This Page

Firmware Compatible Products

These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® BlueField-2 SmartNICs firmware. This firmware supports the following protocols:

  • InfiniBand - QDR, FDR, EDR, HDR100, HDR

  • Ethernet - 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE1, 100GbE1, 200GbE2, 400GbE2

  • PCI Express 4.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1

1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.

2. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.

Note

When connecting an NVIDIA-to-NVIDIA adapter card in ETH PAM4 speeds, Auto-Neg should always be enabled.

Supported Devices

For a complete list of supported devices, refer to the hardware user manuals.

Note

Please be aware that not all firmware binaries contain FlexBoot or UEFI, support may vary between cards.

Driver Software, Tools and Switch Firmware

The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:

Supported Version

NVIDIA BlueField-2 Firmware

24.39.5124 / 24.39.5050 / 24.39.5050

BlueField DPU OS Software

4.5.4

MLNX_OFED

23.10-6.1.6.1 / 23.10-5.1.4.0 / 23.10-4.0.9.1

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

MLNX_EN (MLNX_OFED based code)

23.10-6.1.6.1 / 23.10-5.1.4.0 / 23.10-4.0.9.1

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

WinOF-2

23.10.51000 / 23.10.50000 / 23.7.50000

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

MFT

4.26.1-35 / 4.26.1-31 / 4.26.1-18

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

mstflint

4.26.1-35 / 4.26.1-31 / 4.26.1-18

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

FlexBoot

3.7.300

UEFI

14.32.17

MLNX-OS

3.10.5002 onwards

Cumulus

5.4 onwards

NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware

31.2012.1024 onwards

NVIDIA Quantum Firmware

27.2012.1010 onwards
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 6, 2026
content here