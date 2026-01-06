Firmware Compatible Products
These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® BlueField-2 SmartNICs firmware. This firmware supports the following protocols:
InfiniBand - QDR, FDR, EDR, HDR100, HDR
Ethernet - 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE1, 100GbE1, 200GbE2, 400GbE2
PCI Express 4.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1
1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.
2. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.
When connecting an NVIDIA-to-NVIDIA adapter card in ETH PAM4 speeds, Auto-Neg should always be enabled.
For a complete list of supported devices, refer to the hardware user manuals.
Please be aware that not all firmware binaries contain FlexBoot or UEFI, support may vary between cards.
The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:
Supported Version
NVIDIA BlueField-2 Firmware
24.39.5124 / 24.39.5050 / 24.39.5050
BlueField DPU OS Software
4.5.4
MLNX_OFED
23.10-6.1.6.1 / 23.10-5.1.4.0 / 23.10-4.0.9.1
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
MLNX_EN (MLNX_OFED based code)
23.10-6.1.6.1 / 23.10-5.1.4.0 / 23.10-4.0.9.1
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
WinOF-2
23.10.51000 / 23.10.50000 / 23.7.50000
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
MFT
4.26.1-35 / 4.26.1-31 / 4.26.1-18
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
mstflint
4.26.1-35 / 4.26.1-31 / 4.26.1-18
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
FlexBoot
3.7.300
UEFI
14.32.17
MLNX-OS
3.10.5002 onwards
Cumulus
5.4 onwards
NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware
31.2012.1024 onwards
NVIDIA Quantum Firmware
27.2012.1010 onwards