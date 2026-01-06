Known Issues
VF Network Function Limitations in SRIOV Legacy Mode
Dual Port Device
Single Port Device
127 VF per PF (254 functions)
127
VF Network Function Limitations in Switchdev Mode
Dual Port Device
Single Port Device
127 VF per PF (254 functions)
127
VF+SF Network Function Limitations in Switchdev Mode
Dual Port Device
Single Port Device
For known issues prior to version 24.33.1048, please refer to the NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU documentation.
Internal Ref.
Issue
3525865
Description: Unexpected system behavior might be observed if the driver is loaded while reset is in progress.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Sync 1 reset, firmware reset
Discovered in Version: 24.39.2048
3547022
Description: When
This might also cause an error while using timestamps for delay measurements (e,g., delay measurements reported by a PTP daemon) and even negative delay measurements in some cases.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: PTP path delay
Discovered in Version: 24.38.1002
3547022
Description: When unloading the network drivers on an external host, sync1 reset may be still reported as 'supported' although it is not. Thus, initiating the reset flow may result in reset failure after a few minutes.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Sync1 reset
Discovered in Version: 24.38.1002
2878841
Description: The firmware rollback fails for the signature retransmit flow if the QPN field is configured in the mkey (as it only allows the given QP to use this Mkey) as the firmware rollback flow relies on an internal QP that uses the mkey.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Signature retransmit flow
Discovered in Version: 24.37.1300
3329109
Description: MFS1S50-H003E cable supports only HDR rate when used as a split cable.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: HDR, split cable, MFS1S50-H003E
Discovered in Version: 24.37.1300
3267506
Description: CRC is included in the traffic byte counters as a port byte counter.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Counters, CRC
Discovered in Version: 24.35.2000
3141072
Description: The "max_shaper_rate" configuration query via QEEC mlxreg returns a value translated to hardware granularity.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: RX Rate-Limiter, Multi-host
Discovered in Version: 24.34.1002
2870970
Description: GTP encapsulation (flex parser profile 3) is limited to the NIC domain.
Encapsulating in the FDB domain will render a 0-size length in GTP header.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: GTP encapsulation
Discovered in Version: 24.34.1002
2899026 / 2853408
Description: Some pre-OS environments may fail when sensing a hot plug operation during their boot stage.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: BIOS; Hot plug; Virtio-net
Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048
2870213
Description: Servers do not recover after configuring
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: VirtIO-net; power cycle
Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048
2855592
Description: When working with 3rd party device (e.g., Paragon) in 25GbE speed, the 25GbE speed must be configured in force mode.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Force mode, 3rd party devices, 25GbE
Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048
2850003
Description: Occasionally, when rising a logical link, the link recovery counter is increase by 1.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Link recovery counter
Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048
2616755
Description: Forward action for IPoIB is not supported on RX RDMA Flow Table.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Steering, IPoIB
Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048