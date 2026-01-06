NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU Firmware Release Notes v24.39.5124 LTS
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU Firmware Release Notes v24.39.5124 LTS  Known Issues

Known Issues

VF Network Function Limitations in SRIOV Legacy Mode

Dual Port Device

Single Port Device

127 VF per PF (254 functions)

127

VF Network Function Limitations in Switchdev Mode

Dual Port Device

Single Port Device

127 VF per PF (254 functions)

127

VF+SF Network Function Limitations in Switchdev Mode

Dual Port Device

Single Port Device

  • 127 VF per PF (254 functions)

  • 512 PF+VF+SF per PF (1024 functions)

  • 127 VF (127 functions)

  • 512 PF+VF+SF per PF (512 functions)

For known issues prior to version 24.33.1048, please refer to the NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU documentation.

Internal Ref.

Issue

3525865

Description: Unexpected system behavior might be observed if the driver is loaded while reset is in progress.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Sync 1 reset, firmware reset

Discovered in Version: 24.39.2048

3547022

Description: When tx_port_ts is set to "true", due to a compensation mechanism in the Tx timestamp available in some hardware Rx timestamp errors, a symmetrical error and no clock offset occur when using the timestamps to synchronize the device clock.

This might also cause an error while using timestamps for delay measurements (e,g., delay measurements reported by a PTP daemon) and even negative delay measurements in some cases.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PTP path delay

Discovered in Version: 24.38.1002

3547022

Description: When unloading the network drivers on an external host, sync1 reset may be still reported as 'supported' although it is not. Thus, initiating the reset flow may result in reset failure after a few minutes.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Sync1 reset

Discovered in Version: 24.38.1002

2878841

Description: The firmware rollback fails for the signature retransmit flow if the QPN field is configured in the mkey (as it only allows the given QP to use this Mkey) as the firmware rollback flow relies on an internal QP that uses the mkey.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Signature retransmit flow

Discovered in Version: 24.37.1300

3329109

Description: MFS1S50-H003E cable supports only HDR rate when used as a split cable.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: HDR, split cable, MFS1S50-H003E

Discovered in Version: 24.37.1300

3267506

Description: CRC is included in the traffic byte counters as a port byte counter.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Counters, CRC

Discovered in Version: 24.35.2000

3141072

Description: The "max_shaper_rate" configuration query via QEEC mlxreg returns a value translated to hardware granularity.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: RX Rate-Limiter, Multi-host

Discovered in Version: 24.34.1002

2870970

Description: GTP encapsulation (flex parser profile 3) is limited to the NIC domain.

Encapsulating in the FDB domain will render a 0-size length in GTP header.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: GTP encapsulation

Discovered in Version: 24.34.1002

2899026 / 2853408

Description: Some pre-OS environments may fail when sensing a hot plug operation during their boot stage.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: BIOS; Hot plug; Virtio-net

Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048

2870213

Description: Servers do not recover after configuring PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT to 32 followed by power cycle.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: VirtIO-net; power cycle

Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048

2855592

Description: When working with 3rd party device (e.g., Paragon) in 25GbE speed, the 25GbE speed must be configured in force mode.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Force mode, 3rd party devices, 25GbE

Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048

2850003

Description: Occasionally, when rising a logical link, the link recovery counter is increase by 1.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Link recovery counter

Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048

2616755

Description: Forward action for IPoIB is not supported on RX RDMA Flow Table.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Steering, IPoIB

Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 6, 2026
content here