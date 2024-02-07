Bug Fixes History
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3609404
|
Description: Redirected multicast traffic to loopback only on MNG PF port using PT Tx loopback CAM HW mechanism.
|
Keywords: Multicast traffic, loopback, MNG PF
|
Discovered in Version: 24.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 24.39.2048
|
3629353
|
Description: Fixed the cr_space in port configuration to prevent wrong timestamp of cqes.
|
Keywords: Hardware timestamp
|
Discovered in Version: 24.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 24.39.2048
|
3547022
|
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in reset failure when unloading network drivers on an external host and the sync1 reset is still reported as 'supported' although it is not.
|
Keywords: sync1 reset
|
Discovered in Version: 24.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 24.39.2048
|
3534774
|
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the Power Controller Control bit in the Slot Control register from returning to default when forcing the Unplug sequence.
|
Keywords: Power Controller Control
|
Discovered in Version: 24.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 24.39.2048
|
3602169
|
Description: Added a locking mechanism to protect the firmware from a race condition between insertion and deletion of the same rule in parallel which occasionally resulted in firmware accessing a memory that has already been released, thus causing IOMMU / translation error.
Note: This fix will not impact insertion rate for tables owned by SW steering.
|
Keywords: Firmware steering
|
Discovered in Version: 24.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 24.39.2048
|
3612682
|
Description: Enabled live migration for virtio with mergeable buffer.
|
Keywords: Virtio, Mergeable buffer, Live migration
|
Discovered in Version: 24.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 24.39.2048
|
3571251
|
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in migration data corruption when running parallel save_vhca_state/load_vhca_state commands on the same PF.
|
Keywords: VF live migration
|
Discovered in Version: 24.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 24.39.2048
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3365411
|
Description: Fixed a link failure that occurred due to a wrong 'is_inphi_cable' indication.
|
Keywords: Link failure
|
Discovered in Version: 24.37.1300
|
Fixed in Release: 24.38.1002
|
3435583
|
Description: Under certain configurations, during the loading of the PXE driver in Smart-NIC mode, the firmware attempts to lock the CMAS resources in ICMC sets that are full. This results in the failure of the locking and raises a health buffer indication.
To prevent the above scenario, in this firmware version we improved the distribution of resource locking in ICMC.
|
Keywords: ICMC locking
|
Discovered in Version: 24.37.1300
|
Fixed in Release: 24.38.1002
|
3331179
|
Description: Improved token calculation.
|
Keywords: Token calculation
|
Discovered in Version: 24.37.1300
|
Fixed in Release: 24.38.1002
|
3491841
|
Description: Fixed a firmware assert that occurred when tried to verify if the module supported "swap".
|
Keywords: Firmware assert
|
Discovered in Version: 24.37.1300
|
Fixed in Release: 24.38.1002
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3432548
|
Description: Closed the attached QP doorbell to avoid any impact from the software side or the db_recovery mechanism
|
Keywords: QP doorbell
|
Discovered in Version: 24.35.2000
|
Fixed in Release: 24.37.1300
|
3385129
|
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in high PTP offset by changing the RST value to 200, and adjusting the PTP Tx offset in PTP4L configuration.
|
Keywords: PTP glitch, PTP constant offset
|
Discovered in Version: 24.35.2000
|
Fixed in Release: 24.37.1300
|
3233113
|
Description: Disabled some HW optimization to prevent a HW race that caused an SQ to get stuck.
|
Keywords: HW race, SQ
|
Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048
|
Fixed in Release: 24.37.1300
|
3306318
|
Description: Fixed the issue that caused the virtio PXE boot to fail due to virtio BLK controller being stuck in continuous host warm reboot.
|
Keywords: virtio full emulation, PXE boot, warm reboot
|
Discovered in Version: 24.35.2000
|
Fixed in Release: 24.37.1300
|
3327847
|
Description: CNP received, handled, and ignored counters in the hardware counters cannot work after moving to Programmable Congestion Control mode.
|
Keywords: CNP, Programmable Congestion Control
|
Discovered in Version: 24.35.2000
|
Fixed in Release: 24.37.1300