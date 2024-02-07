NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU Firmware Release Notes v24.40.1000
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU Firmware Release Notes v24.40.1000  Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

Internal Ref.

Issue

3634184

Description: Changed HW ETS (QETCR RL) default to be per host-port instead of per physical port to avoid bandwidth degradation.

Keywords: HW ETS

Discovered in Version: 24.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 24.40.1000

3728130

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in DESTROY_GENERAL_OBJECT(0xa03) and MODIFY_GENERAL_OBJECT(0xa01) getting timeout when performing a host power cycle with an independent-power-supplied BlueField-2 on which the virtio devices are hotplugged.

Keywords: Virtio full emulation, Bluefield-2

Discovered in Version: 24.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 24.40.1000

3708035

Description: Fixed an issue with Selective-Repeat configuration which occasionally caused retransmission to wait for timeout instead of out-of-sequence NACK.

Keywords: RoCE, SR

Discovered in Version: 24.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 24.40.1000

3695219

Description: Enabled the lowest minimum rate for SW DCQCN to enable congestion control to hold a larger amount of QPs without pauses or drops.

Keywords: Congestion control, PCC, DCQCN

Discovered in Version: 24.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 24.40.1000

3609404

Description: Redirected multicast traffic to loopback only on MNG PF port using PT Tx loopback CAM HW mechanism.

Keywords: Multicast traffic, loopback, MNG PF

Discovered in Version: 24.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 24.40.1000

3629353

Description: Fixed the cr_space in port configuration to prevent wrong timestamp of cqes.

Keywords: Hardware timestamp

Discovered in Version: 24.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 24.40.1000

3547022

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in reset failure when unloading network drivers on an external host and the sync1 reset is still reported as 'supported' although it is not.

Keywords: sync1 reset

Discovered in Version: 24.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 24.40.1000

3534774

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the Power Controller Control bit in the Slot Control register from returning to default when forcing the Unplug sequence.

Keywords: Power Controller Control

Discovered in Version: 24.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 24.40.1000

3602169

Description: Added a locking mechanism to protect the firmware from a race condition between insertion and deletion of the same rule in parallel which occasionally resulted in firmware accessing a memory that has already been released, thus causing IOMMU / translation error.

Note: This fix will not impact insertion rate for tables owned by SW steering.

Keywords: Firmware steering

Discovered in Version: 24.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 24.40.1000

3612682

Description: Enabled live migration for virtio with mergeable buffer.

Keywords: Virtio, Mergeable buffer, Live migration

Discovered in Version: 24.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 24.40.1000

3571251

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in migration data corruption when running parallel save_vhca_state/load_vhca_state commands on the same PF.

Keywords: VF live migration

Discovered in Version: 24.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 24.40.1000

© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 7, 2024
content here