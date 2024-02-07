Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
Internal Ref.
Issue
3634184
Description: Changed HW ETS (QETCR RL) default to be per host-port instead of per physical port to avoid bandwidth degradation.
Keywords: HW ETS
Discovered in Version: 24.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 24.40.1000
3728130
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in DESTROY_GENERAL_OBJECT(0xa03) and MODIFY_GENERAL_OBJECT(0xa01) getting timeout when performing a host power cycle with an independent-power-supplied BlueField-2 on which the virtio devices are hotplugged.
Keywords: Virtio full emulation, Bluefield-2
Discovered in Version: 24.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 24.40.1000
3708035
Description: Fixed an issue with Selective-Repeat configuration which occasionally caused retransmission to wait for timeout instead of out-of-sequence NACK.
Keywords: RoCE, SR
Discovered in Version: 24.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 24.40.1000
3695219
Description: Enabled the lowest minimum rate for SW DCQCN to enable congestion control to hold a larger amount of QPs without pauses or drops.
Keywords: Congestion control, PCC, DCQCN
Discovered in Version: 24.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 24.40.1000
3609404
Description: Redirected multicast traffic to loopback only on MNG PF port using PT Tx loopback CAM HW mechanism.
Keywords: Multicast traffic, loopback, MNG PF
Discovered in Version: 24.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 24.40.1000
3629353
Description: Fixed the cr_space in port configuration to prevent wrong timestamp of cqes.
Keywords: Hardware timestamp
Discovered in Version: 24.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 24.40.1000
3547022
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in reset failure when unloading network drivers on an external host and the sync1 reset is still reported as 'supported' although it is not.
Keywords: sync1 reset
Discovered in Version: 24.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 24.40.1000
3534774
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the Power Controller Control bit in the Slot Control register from returning to default when forcing the Unplug sequence.
Keywords: Power Controller Control
Discovered in Version: 24.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 24.40.1000
3602169
Description: Added a locking mechanism to protect the firmware from a race condition between insertion and deletion of the same rule in parallel which occasionally resulted in firmware accessing a memory that has already been released, thus causing IOMMU / translation error.
Note: This fix will not impact insertion rate for tables owned by SW steering.
Keywords: Firmware steering
Discovered in Version: 24.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 24.40.1000
3612682
Description: Enabled live migration for virtio with mergeable buffer.
Keywords: Virtio, Mergeable buffer, Live migration
Discovered in Version: 24.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 24.40.1000
3571251
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in migration data corruption when running parallel save_vhca_state/load_vhca_state commands on the same PF.
Keywords: VF live migration
Discovered in Version: 24.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 24.40.1000