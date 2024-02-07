Changes and New Feature History
Feature/Change
Description
32.39.2048
NC-SI Channels
Added support for two passthrough channels on dual-port adapter cards.
Expansion ROM
Added a caching mechanism to improved expansion ROM performance and to avoid any slow boot occurrences when loading the expansion ROM driver.
Live Migration Support for Image Size above 4GB
Added support for image size above 4GB when performing a live migration by splitting the image to chunks.
Crypto Algorithms
Extended the role-based authentication to cover all crypto algorithms. Now the TLS. IPsec. MACsec. GCM, mem2mem, and NISP work when nv_crypto_conf.crypto_policy = CRYPTO_POLICY_FIPS_LEVEL_2, meaning all cryptographic engines can also work in wrapped mode and not only in plaintext mode.
DSCP (priority) of ACK Packets
Added the ability to configure the DSCP (priority) of ACK packets using the ROCE_ACCL access register.
Performance Improvements
Added support for large MTU for force loopback QPs to improve performance (using the aes_xts_tweak_inc_64 parameter). This capability is enabled by mlxconfig LARGE_MTU_TWEAK_64 parameter.
DDR Poison: DDR Uncorrectable Error
When there is DDR poison (uncorrectable ECC error), firmware reports the health syndrome ICM_FETCH_PCI_DATA_POISONED_ERR (0x14), and triggers the FLR on the the function causing this error.
Due to this error, the DDR data is mostly corrupted therefore, the firmware blocks other operations on this function.
Live Firmware Patch
Added support for Live Firmware Patch.
Reserved mkey
Added new support for reserved mkey index range. When enabled, a range of mkey indexes is reserved for mkey by name use.
Admin Queue
Added support for admin queue in virtio device object.
Enhanced NIC Mode: GGA Modules
Enabled GGA modules for all working modes (except for RXP) when using Enhanced NIC Mode.
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
24.38.1002
INT Packets
Added support for forwarding INT packets to the user application for monitoring purposes by matching the BTH acknowledge request bit (bth_a).
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
24.37.1300
Precision Time Protocol (PTP)
Added support for Precision Time Protocol (PTP), the protocol used to synchronize clocks throughout a computer network as part of 5T Technology.
Mergeable Buffer
Added mergeable buffer support (VIRTIO_NET_F_MRG_RXBUF in virtio spec) for VDPA kernel mode to improve performance in case of large MTU such as 9K. The feature is disabled by default and must be manually enabled while creating or modifying the virtio device.
Note: For best performance, it is NOT recommended to enable the feature if the VDPA MTU is set to the default value (1500).
Monitoring Cloud Guest RoCE Statistics on Cloud Provider
This new capability enables the VM to track and limit its Vport's activity. This is done using the new q_counters counter which enables aggregation of other Vport's from PF GVMI.
NVME Device Emulation
Enables the firmware to generate a Device Change Event upon any change in the NVME Device Emulation object (BAR change, HotPlug power state change, NVME Function reset, etc).
PCC Algorithms
Enables a smooth and statically switch between PCC algorithms. In addition, the user can now switch between PCC algorithms while running traffic.
Hardware Steering: Bulk Allocation
Added support for 32 actions in the header modify pattern using bulk allocation.
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.