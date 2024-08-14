Bug Fixes History
Internal Ref.
Issue
3665350
Description: Fixed an issue on the customized server with an independent power supply, that led to an assert with ext_synd as 0x8ce5 during a power cycle process for virtio.
Keywords: virtio emulation, independent power supply
Discovered in Version: 24.39.2048
Fixed in Release: 24.41.1000
3798733
Description: Fixed an issue that caused traffic not to function properly after performing Live Migration with ingress traffic for vDPA over VFE scenario.
Keywords: virtio, vDPA over VFE, Live Migration
Discovered in Version: 24.39.2048
Fixed in Release: 24.41.1000
3555832
Description: Fixed an issue that caused traffic failure when modifying the VIRTIO_NET_F_MRG_RXBUF bit for the VDPA device during traffic.
Keywords: VDPA, MRG_RXBUF
Discovered in Version: 24.39.2048
Fixed in Release: 24.41.1000
3771100
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in the second mkey index returning even if it was not set in the creation of the virtio q when querying virtio q object.
Keywords: VDPA, virtio, query object
Discovered in Version: 24.39.2048
Fixed in Release: 24.41.1000
3783686
Description: Fixed an issue on the customized server with an independent power supply, that led to a non-functional virtio when power cycled the server during stressful traffic. The following error was provided: "DESTROY_GENERAL_OBJECT(0xa03) No done completion".
Keywords: virtio full emulation, independent power supply
Discovered in Version: 24.39.2048
Fixed in Release: 24.41.1000
3691774
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in traffic loss after performing Live Migration with virtio vq "frozen-ready" feature.
Note: When the traffic load is high, and the vq frozen-ready cap is on, traffic loss might still be experienced after modifying the vq from suspend to ready mode.
Keywords: VDPA, live migration, virtio, resume
Discovered in Version: 24.39.2048
Fixed in Release: 24.41.1000
Internal Ref.
Issue
3365411
Description: Fixed a link failure that occurred due to a wrong 'is_inphi_cable' indication.
Keywords: Link failure
Discovered in Version: 24.37.1300
Fixed in Release: 24.38.1002
3435583
Description: Under certain configurations, during the loading of the PXE driver in Smart-NIC mode, the firmware attempts to lock the CMAS resources in ICMC sets that are full. This results in the failure of the locking and raises a health buffer indication.
To prevent the above scenario, in this firmware version we improved the distribution of resource locking in ICMC.
Keywords: ICMC locking
Discovered in Version: 24.37.1300
Fixed in Release: 24.38.1002
3331179
Description: Improved token calculation.
Keywords: Token calculation
Discovered in Version: 24.37.1300
Fixed in Release: 24.38.1002
3491841
Description: Fixed a firmware assert that occurred when tried to verify if the module supported "swap".
Keywords: Firmware assert
Discovered in Version: 24.37.1300
Fixed in Release: 24.38.1002
Internal Ref.
Issue
3432548
Description: Closed the attached QP doorbell to avoid any impact from the software side or the db_recovery mechanism
Keywords: QP doorbell
Discovered in Version: 24.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 24.37.1300
3385129
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in high PTP offset by changing the RST value to 200, and adjusting the PTP Tx offset in PTP4L configuration.
Keywords: PTP glitch, PTP constant offset
Discovered in Version: 24.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 24.37.1300
3233113
Description: Disabled some HW optimization to prevent a HW race that caused an SQ to get stuck.
Keywords: HW race, SQ
Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048
Fixed in Release: 24.37.1300
3306318
Description: Fixed the issue that caused the virtio PXE boot to fail due to virtio BLK controller being stuck in continuous host warm reboot.
Keywords: virtio full emulation, PXE boot, warm reboot
Discovered in Version: 24.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 24.37.1300
3327847
Description: CNP received, handled, and ignored counters in the hardware counters cannot work after moving to Programmable Congestion Control mode.
Keywords: CNP, Programmable Congestion Control
Discovered in Version: 24.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 24.37.1300