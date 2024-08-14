NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU Firmware Release Notes v24.42.1000
Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

Internal Ref.

Issue

3985535

Description: Fixed an issue that caused RDE PortMetrics property Transceivers.SupplyVoltage to be reflected in incorrect units of 100uV instead of V.

Keywords: RDE

Discovered in Version: 24.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 24.42.1000

3938744

Description: Prevented HCA_CAP from allowing rogue drivers to create more EQs than the number allowed in the HCA_CAP.max_num_eqs.

Keywords: HCA_CAP

Discovered in Version: 24.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 24.42.1000

3885235

Description: Fixed an issue on the customized server with an independent power supply, that led to a non-functional virtio when power cycled the server during stressful traffic.

The following error was provided: "DESTROY_GENERAL_OBJECT(0xa03) No done completion".

Keywords: Virtio full emulation, independent power supply

Discovered in Version: 24.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 24.42.1000

3976276

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the SFF module from accessing the EEPROM data when removing the CMIS module and inserting the SFF module instead of it.

Keywords: EEPROM, SFF, CMIS

Discovered in Version: 24.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 24.42.1000

