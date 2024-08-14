Changes and New Features
Feature/Change
Description
24.42.1000
Steering SF Traffic to a Specific PF MSI-X
MSI-X on SF can be received now through the PF's MSI-X vector.
Memory Slow Release
Added a new command interface "Memory slow release" to enable/disable holding memory pages for a defined period of time. Once the timer expires, the firmware will return the pages to the driver.
Hotplug Power Off for Virtio FS
Added support for Hotplug Power Off for Virtio FS (hotplug_power_off).
Kernel Lockdown
Added support for MVTS register via a miscellaneous driver using the access_register PRM command.
Bug Fixes
