Changes and New Features

NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU Firmware Release Notes v24.42.1000
24.42.1000

Steering SF Traffic to a Specific PF MSI-X

MSI-X on SF can be received now through the PF's MSI-X vector.

Memory Slow Release

Added a new command interface "Memory slow release" to enable/disable holding memory pages for a defined period of time. Once the timer expires, the firmware will return the pages to the driver.

Hotplug Power Off for Virtio FS

Added support for Hotplug Power Off for Virtio FS (hotplug_power_off).

Kernel Lockdown

Added support for MVTS register via a miscellaneous driver using the access_register PRM command.

Bug Fixes

