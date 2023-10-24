Document Revision History

Added sudo to step 2 in section Verifying DPU Connection and Setting Up Host Environment.

Updated list of identified devices in section Verifying DPU Connection and Setting Up Host Environment.

Added section Connecting to BlueField and Verifying Version.

Updated step 2.c. in section Updating BlueField BFB Image.

Added sudo to step 3.b. in section Updating BlueField BFB Image.

Marked 900-9D3B6-00CC-AA0 and 900-9D3B6-00SC-AA0 as EOL (End of Life) products.

Added new DPUs to the user manual: 900-9D3B6-00CC-EA0 and 900-9D3B6-00SC-EA0.