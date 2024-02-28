Bug Fixes History

3614288 Description: Fixed an issue on special systems with separate power supply that caused the host to hang and RDMA to fail in virtio-net-controller when performing the following steps: hotplug 31 vnet device host power off unplug 31 vnet device hotplug 31 vnet device host power on

Keywords: hotplug, RDMA, virtio-net-controller

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 32.39.2048

3661385 Description: BlueField Arm cores that serve as PCIe Root-Port of PCIe End-Point devices (eg NVMe SSDs) connected to BlueField’s PCIe interfaces may receive MSI-X (used by a device to indicate an event) prior to PCIe CQE writes, resulting in a driver interrupt handler trying to retrieve data in an inconsistent state.

Keywords: MSI-X, NVMe

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 32.39.2048

3629353 Description: Fixed the cr_space in port configuration to prevent wrong timestamp of cqes.

Keywords: Hardware timestamp

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 32.39.2048

3627384 Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the PCC flow context database from being cleared when starting a new DOCA PCC application used to avoid the "left state by legacy" active application from impacting the new application's behavior.

Keywords: PCC flow

Discovered in Version: 32.38.3056

Fixed in Release: 32.39.2048

3630586 Description: Updated the HW ETS (QETCR RL) default to be per host-port instead of per physical-port to prevent bandwidth degradation.

Keywords: Performance

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 32.39.2048

3636595 Description: Fixed an issue that caused the TX to hang and create a "TX timeout" error in dmesg after unplugging the device forcefully during server warm reboot.

Keywords: hotplug, virtio, NVMe, warm reboot, TX timeout

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 32.39.2048

3653763 Description: Fixed the issue that caused the server not to boot up (after power cycle) when there are 31 hotplug devices on a customized server with BlueField-3 DPU with an independent power supply.

Keywords: Power cycle, hotplug device, server

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 32.39.2048

3547022 Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in reset failure when unloading network drivers on an external host and the sync1 reset is still reported as 'supported' although it is not.

Keywords: sync1 reset

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 32.39.2048

3546787 Description: Extended the number of elastic buffer lock attempts, to prevent rare cases of Tx issues during Gen1.

Keywords: PCIe

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 32.39.2048

3591726 Description: Fixed an issue when in LAG mode that resulted in RoCE traffic having less throughput when Congestion Control (CC) mode is enabled than when CC mode is disabled.

Keywords: Congestion Control, LAG, bond, Bandwidth, RoCE

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 32.39.2048

3482251 Description: Added support for hairpin drop counter in QUERY_VNIC_ENV command.

Keywords: Hairpin

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 32.39.2048

3571251 Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in migration data corruption when running parallel save_vhca_state/load_vhca_state commands on the same PF.

Keywords: VF live migration

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 32.39.2048

3602176 Description: Updated OOB counter behavior.

Keywords: OOB

Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306

Fixed in Release: 32.39.2048

3140048 Description: The DPC mechanism is currently not supported.

Keywords: DPC, PCIe

Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306