Bug Fixes in This Version

NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU NIC Firmware Release Notes v32.39.3004 LTS
Internal Ref.

Issue

3730282

Description: Added mlxconfig ROCE_CC_DCQCN_COMPATIBILITY_MODE for interoperability with different generations of HCAs, and ROCE_CC_CNP_MODERATION for different CNP moderation options.

Keywords: Congestion Control, DCQCN, CNP

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 32.39.3004

3748943

Description: Modified PCIe switch Downstream Port EQLZ.PH1 timing to 3ms.

Keywords: PCIe, EQLZ, Phase1

Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048

Fixed in Release: 32.39.3004

3770362

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented Congestion Control from behaving properly when GRH is used in traffic of an IB cluster.

Keywords: IB congestion control, CNP, SL

Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048

Fixed in Release: 32.39.3004

