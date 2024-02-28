Bug Fixes in This Version
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3730282
|
Description: Added mlxconfig ROCE_CC_DCQCN_COMPATIBILITY_MODE for interoperability with different generations of HCAs, and ROCE_CC_CNP_MODERATION for different CNP moderation options.
|
Keywords: Congestion Control, DCQCN, CNP
|
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 32.39.3004
|
3748943
|
Description: Modified PCIe switch Downstream Port EQLZ.PH1 timing to 3ms.
|
Keywords: PCIe, EQLZ, Phase1
|
Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048
|
Fixed in Release: 32.39.3004
|
3770362
|
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented Congestion Control from behaving properly when GRH is used in traffic of an IB cluster.
|
Keywords: IB congestion control, CNP, SL
|
Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048
|
Fixed in Release: 32.39.3004