Changes and New Feature History
Feature/Change
Description
32.39.2048
FEC Configuration
Changed the default FEC configuration for the "Protocol Aware" and "Active DME Modules" (ETH cables).
For the list of cable identifiers, see tables below.
NC-SI Channels
Added support for two passthrough channels on dual-port adapter cards.
Expansion ROM
Added a caching mechanism to improved expansion ROM performance and to avoid any slow boot occurrences when loading the expansion ROM driver.
Live Migration Support for Image Size above 4GB
Added support for image size above 4GB when performing a live migration by splitting the image to chunks.
Crypto Algorithms
Extended the role-based authentication to cover all crypto algorithms. Now the TLS. IPsec. MACsec. GCM, mem2mem, and NISP work when nv_crypto_conf.crypto_policy = CRYPTO_POLICY_FIPS_LEVEL_2, meaning all cryptographic engines can also work in wrapped mode and not only in plaintext mode.
DSCP (priority) of ACK Packets
Added the ability to configure the DSCP (priority) of ACK packets using the ROCE_ACCL access register.
Performance Improvements
Added support for large MTU for force loopback QPs to improve performance (using the aes_xts_tweak_inc_64 parameter). This capability is enabled by mlxconfig LARGE_MTU_TWEAK_64 parameter.
DDR Poison: DDR Uncorrectable Error
When there is DDR poison (uncorrectable ECC error), firmware reports the health syndrome ICM_FETCH_PCI_DATA_POISONED_ERR (0x14), and triggers the FLR on the the function causing this error.
Due to this error, the DDR data is mostly corrupted therefore, the firmware blocks other operations on this function.
Live Firmware Patch
Added support for Live Firmware Patch.
Reserved mkey
Added new support for reserved mkey index range. When enabled, a range of mkey indexes is reserved for mkey by name use.
Admin Queue
Added support for admin queue in virtio device object.
Enhanced NIC Mode: GGA Modules
Enabled GGA modules for all working modes (except for RXP) when using Enhanced NIC Mode.
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
Byte 192 of Page 0 for sff cables
Name
Auto Detect FEC
Current Default FEC
Previous Default FEC
P/N - Example of one module
0x1A
100GBase DWDM2
No
NO FEC
RS FEC
0x21
100G BIDI PAM4
No
NO FEC
RS FEC
SFBR-89BDDZ-CS4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SPTSBP4LLCDF
Protocol Aware ETH Cables
Byte 192 of Page 0 for sff cables
Name
Auto Detect FEC
Current Default FEC
Previous Default FEC
P/N - Example of one module
0x1
100G AOC / 25GAUI C2M AOC
Yes
RS FEC
RS FEC
0x2
100GBASE-SR4 / 25GBASE-SR
Yes
RS FEC
RS FEC
MMA2P00-AS
|
|
|
|
|
|
MMA1L10-CR
0x3
25GBASE-LR
Yes
RS FEC
FC FEC
MMA2L20-AR
|
|
|
|
|
|
SPQCEERCDFLM Source Photonics
0x5
100GBASE-SR10
Yes
NO FEC
RS FEC
0x6
100G CWDM4 MSA with FEC
Yes
RS FEC
RS FEC
MMA1L30-CM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0x22 / 0x23 / 0x24
4WDM-10 MSA / 4WDM-20 MSA / 4WDM-40 MSA
Yes
RS FEC
RS FEC
Active DME Modules ETH Cables
To configure FEC or Speed that is different than the default, you must configure both sides.
The following are examples of when FEC detection capability is available:
when a 25G SFP module is connected to card, it will support FEC detection in 25G
when a 100G QSFP module is connected to a card, it will support FEC detection in 100G, but not in 50G or 25G
Feature/Change
Description
32.38.3056
DPA Signing
Added support for customer-signed DPA application authentication.
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
Feature/Change
Description
32.38.1002
DOCA Programmable Congestion Control
This new capability enables the user to control the programmability of congestion control based on DOCA including APIs, libraries, reference applications and advanced features such as high availability.
Header Modification
Added support to the metadata reg_c 8-11 (packet fields) for matching and modifying the header, and Advanced Steering Operation (ASO) actions.
Precision Time Protocol (PTP)
Added support for PTP on 200G port link speed. PTP uses an algorithm and method for synchronizing clocks on various devices across packet-based networks to provide sub-microsecond accuracy. NVIDIA Spectrum supports PTP in both one-step and two-step modes and can serve either as a boundary or a transparent clock.
INT Packets
Added support for forwarding INT packets to the user application for monitoring purposes by matching the BTH acknowledge request bit (bth_a).
Crypto Support (GCM algorithm)
Added crypto support (GCM algorithm) via the Memory-to-Memory offload (MMO) engine.
NC-SI, Strap Values
Implemented NVIDIA NC-SI OEM command query_strap_options (command 0x0, parameter 0x34).
mlxconfig
Implemented the following mlxconfig parameters related to the sideband interface enable/disable method:
AES-XTS
Added the ability to increase the tweak for every block by (1<<64) instead of by 1 in AES-XTS.
DPA PROCESS ERROR
Added support for a new value for coredump_type field in DPA_PROCESS_COREDUMP, [FIRST_ERROR_THREAD_DUMP (1).].
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
Feature/Change
Description
32.37.3012
General
This is the initial firmware release of NVIDIA BlueField-3 SmartNICs.
Return DPU to 'out of factory' State
Enables the user to return DPU to 'out of factory' state. This capability provides an option to 're-use' the DPUs to allow easy switch of tenants in bare-metal by clearing all the DPU data, and then re-provision it.
1k Emulated virtio-blk Devices
The virtio-blk device presents a block device to the Virtual Machine and offers high performance due to a thin software stack.
This version supports 1k emulated virtio-blk devices.
A typical configuration for this capability is:
or
Geneve
GENEVE hardware offload enables the traditional offloads to be performed on the encapsulated traffic. The data center operators can decouple the overlay network layer from the physical NIC performance, thus achieving native performance in the new network architecture.
Monitoring Cloud Guest RoCE Statistics on Cloud Provider
This new capability enables the VM to track and limit its Vport's activity. This is done using the new q_counters counter which enables aggregation of other Vport's from PF GVMI.
Linux Bridge Offload
Added a flow rule that enables offloading of multicast traffic by broadcasting it to multi-Flow-Table in FDB.
Selective Repeat
Selective repeat improves network utilization in case of a lossy fabric. This features is enabled by default.
Provisioning Flow
Provisioning flow enables the user to "clean" flash data, and reprogram the flash and and the NIC.
Dynamic VF MSIX Allocation
Added support for dynamic MSIX modification on a VF NVME device emulation.
If a PF NVME device emulation is created with dynamic_vf_msix_control = 1, then the dynamic_vf_msix_reset can set the PF device emulation's VF MSIX number to 0. The num_msix is used in the modified VF device emulation to modify the MSIX number of the VF device emulation.
InfiniBand Congestion Control (IB CC)
Enabled IB CC per Service Level (SL) for RC/UC on the HCA side.
Now different SLs can be configured to be CC on/off according to the bitmask decided by the software.
Hardware Steering: Bulk Allocation
Added support for 32 actions in the header modify pattern using bulk allocation.
InfiniBand Congestion Control - RTT Response Service Level
The software can explicitly set the SL of an RTT response packet, instead of it being taken from the RTT request packet's SL.
The RTT response packet SL may be set/queried via the CONGESTION_CONTROL_HCA_NP_PARAMETER MAD.
PCC Algorithms
Enables a smooth and statically switch between PCC algorithms. In addition, the user can now switch between PCC algorithms while running traffic.
IPSEC Side Acceleration with DPDK
[Beta] Added support for crypto (GCM) via the MMO engine.
AES-XTS
Added the ability to increase the tweak for every AES-XTS block by (1<<64) instead of by 1.