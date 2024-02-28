NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU NIC Firmware Release Notes v32.39.3004 LTS
Firmware Compatible Products

These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® BlueField-3 SmartNICs firmware. This firmware supports the following protocols:

  • InfiniBand - EDR, HDR100, HDR, NDR2002, NDR2

  • Ethernet - 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 50GbE1, 100GbE1, 200GbE2, 400GbE2

  • PCI Express 4.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1

1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.

2. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.

Supported Devices

SKU

PSID

Description

900-9D3D4-00NN-HA0

MT_0000001070

Nvidia BlueField-3 B3140H E-series HHHL DPU; 400GbE(default mode)/NDR IB; Single-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled

900-9D3B6-00CV-AA0

MT_0000000884

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220 P-Series FHHL DPU; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled

900-9D3B6-00CC-AA0

MT_0000001024

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210 P-Series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC;Crypto Enabled

900-9D3B6-H1CN-AB0

MT_0000000883

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3240 P-Series Dual-slot FHHL DPU; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled

900-9D3C6-00SV-DA0

MT_0000001102

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220SH E-Series FHHL Storage Controller; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 48GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled;

900-9D3B4-00PN-EA0

MT_0000001011

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3140L E-Series FHHL DPU; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Single-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled

900-9D3B6-00SN-AB0

MT_0000000964

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3240 P-Series Dual-slot FHHL DPU; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled

900-9D3B4-00SC-EA0

MT_0000000967

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210L E-series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual port QSFP112; PCIe Gen4.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled

699-21014-0230

NVD0000000038

NVIDIA A800T WITH BLUEFIELD-3; P1014 SKU 230; GENERIC; GA100 80GB HBM2E; PASSIVE DUAL SLOT 350W GEN5; DPU CRYPTO ON

900-9D3B6-00SC-EA0

MT_0000001117

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210E E-Series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled

900-9D3C6-00SV-GA0

MT_0000001101

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220SH E-Series No Heatsink FHHL Storage Controller; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 48GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled

900-9D3B6-00SV-AA0

MT_0000000965

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220 P-Series FHHL DPU; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled

900-9D3B4-00SV-EA0

MT_0000001094

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220L E-Series FHHL DPU; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled

900-9D3B4-00CC-EA0

MT_0000000966

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210L E-series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual port QSFP112; PCIe Gen4.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled

900-9D3B4-00CV-EA0

MT_0000001093

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220L E-Series FHHL DPU; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled

900-9D3D4-00EN-HA0

MT_0000001069

Nvidia BlueField-3 B3140H E-series HHHL DPU; 400GbE(default mode)/NDR IB; Single-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled

900-9D3B4-00EN-EA0

MT_0000001010

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3140L E-Series FHHL DPU; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Single-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled

900-9D3B6-00SC-AA0

MT_0000001025

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210 P-Series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled

900-9D3C6-00CV-GA0

MT_0000001083

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220SH E-Series No heatsink FHHL Storage Controller; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 48GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled

900-9D3B6-00CC-EA0

MT_0000001115

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210E E-Series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled

900-9D3C6-00CV-DA0

MT_0000001075

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220SH E-Series FHHL Storage Controller; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 48GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot

Driver Software, Tools and Switch Firmware

The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:

Supported Version

NVIDIA BlueField-3 Firmware

32.39.3004 / 32.39.2048 / 32.38.1002

BlueField DPU OS Software

4.5.1

MLNX_OFED

23.10-2.1.3.1 / 23.10-1.1.9.0 / 23.10-0.5.5.0

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

MLNX_EN (MLNX_OFED based code)

23.10-2.1.3.1 / 23.10-1.1.9.0 / 23.10-0.5.5.0

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

WinOF-2

23.10.51000 / 23.10.50000 / 23.7.50000

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

MFT

4.26.1 / 4.26.0 / 4.25.0

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

mstflint

4.26.1 / 4.26.0 / 4.25.0

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

FlexBoot

3.7.300

UEFI

14.32.17

MLNX-OS

3.10.5002 onwards

Cumulus

5.4 onwards

NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware

31.2012.1024 onwards

NVIDIA Quantum Firmware

27.2012.1010 onwards

Congestion Control (default algorithm)

ZTR-RTTCC
