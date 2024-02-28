Known Issues
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3791361
|
Description: Modifying emulated devices' virtual queue or MSI-X number to exceed the total number (summation of all emulated devices' virtual queue or MSI-X number) of 4K would cause assert with ext_synd 0x80d8 in dmesg, and some virtual queue not to functional.
|
Workaround: Set the virtual queue or MSI-X lower than 4K as the total number limitation.
|
Keywords: virtio full emulation
|
Discovered in Version: 32.39.3004
|
3636631
|
Description: When configuring BlueField-3 Arm cores as PCIe root-complex, all non-mlx5 devices must always set the BlueField-3’s IOMMU to disabled or passthrough mode. Turning IOMMU “ON” requires special handling of interrupts in the driver or the use of polling. For further assistance, contact NVIDIA support.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: IOMMU
|
Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048
|
3614529
|
Description: The supported DDR5 link speed in SKU B3220 is 5200 MT/s.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: DDR5 link speed
|
Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048
|
3614288
|
Description: Occasionally, the device may hang when there a hot plug is performed from a unknown direction.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Hot-plug operation
|
Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048
|
3605828 / 3629606
|
Description: Some pre-OS environments may fail when sensing a hot-plug operation during their boot stage.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Hot-plug operation
|
Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048
|
-
|
Description: The I2C clock fall time is lower than the 12ns minimum defined in the I2C-bus specification.
For further information, refer to the I²C-bus Specification, Version 7.0, October 2021, https://www.i2c-bus.org/.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: I2C clock
|
Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048
|
3439438
|
Description: When connecting to a High Speed Traffic Generator in 400G speed, the linkup time may takes up to 3 minutes.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: 400G linkup time
|
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
|
3534128
|
Description: External flash access such as flash read using the MFT tools will fail if there is a pending image on the flash.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Flash access
|
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
|
3534219
|
Description: On BlueField-3 devices, from DOCA 2.2.0 to 32.37.1306 (or lower), the host crashes when executing partial Arm reset (e.g., Arm reboot; BFB push; mlxfwreset).
|
Workaround: Before downgrading the firmware, perform:
|
Keywords: BlueField-3; downgrade
|
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
|
3547022
|
Description: When unloading the network drivers on an external host, sync1 reset may be still reported as 'supported' although it is not. Thus, initiating the reset flow may result in reset failure after a few minutes.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Sync1 reset
|
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
|
3439438
|
Description: When connecting to a Spirent switch in 400G speed, the linkup time may takes up to 3 minutes.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Spirent, 400G, linkup time
|
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
|
3178339
|
Description: PCIe PML1 is disabled.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: PCIe PML1
|
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
|
3525865
|
Description: Unexpected system behavior might be observed if the driver is loaded while reset is in progress.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Sync 1 reset, firmware reset
|
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
|
3275394
|
Description: When performing PCIe link secondary-bus-reset, disable/enable or mlxfwreset on AMD based Genoa systems, the device takes longer then expected to link up, due to a PCIe receiver termination misconfiguration.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: PCIe
|
Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306
|
2878841
|
Description: The firmware rollback fails for the signature retransmit flow if the QPN field is configured in the mkey (as it only allows the given QP to use this Mkey) as the firmware rollback flow relies on an internal QP that uses the mkey.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Signature retransmit flow
|
Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306
|
3412847
|
Description: Socket-Direct is currently not supported.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Socket-Direct
|
Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306