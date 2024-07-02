Bug Fixes History
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3730282
|
Description: Added mlxconfig ROCE_CC_DCQCN_COMPATIBILITY_MODE for interoperability with different generations of HCAs, and ROCE_CC_CNP_MODERATION for different CNP moderation options.
|
Keywords: Congestion Control, DCQCN, CNP
|
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 32.39.3004
|
3748943
|
Description: Modified PCIe switch Downstream Port EQLZ.PH1 timing to 3ms.
|
Keywords: PCIe, EQLZ, Phase1
|
Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048
|
Fixed in Release: 32.39.3004
|
3770362
|
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented Congestion Control from behaving properly when GRH is used in traffic of an IB cluster.
|
Keywords: IB congestion control, CNP, SL
|
Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048
|
Fixed in Release: 32.39.3004
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3614288
|
Description: Fixed an issue on special systems with separate power supply that caused the host to hang and RDMA to fail in virtio-net-controller when performing the following steps:
|
Keywords: hotplug, RDMA, virtio-net-controller
|
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 32.39.2048
|
3661385
|
Description: BlueField Arm cores that serve as PCIe Root-Port of PCIe End-Point devices (eg NVMe SSDs) connected to BlueField’s PCIe interfaces may receive MSI-X (used by a device to indicate an event) prior to PCIe CQE writes, resulting in a driver interrupt handler trying to retrieve data in an inconsistent state.
|
Keywords: MSI-X, NVMe
|
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 32.39.2048
|
3629353
|
Description: Fixed the cr_space in port configuration to prevent wrong timestamp of cqes.
|
Keywords: Hardware timestamp
|
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 32.39.2048
|
3627384
|
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the PCC flow context database from being cleared when starting a new DOCA PCC application used to avoid the "left state by legacy" active application from impacting the new application's behavior.
|
Keywords: PCC flow
|
Discovered in Version: 32.38.3056
|
Fixed in Release: 32.39.2048
|
3630586
|
Description: Updated the HW ETS (QETCR RL) default to be per host-port instead of per physical-port to prevent bandwidth degradation.
|
Keywords: Performance
|
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 32.39.2048
|
3636595
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the TX to hang and create a "TX timeout" error in dmesg after unplugging the device forcefully during server warm reboot.
|
Keywords: hotplug, virtio, NVMe, warm reboot, TX timeout
|
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 32.39.2048
|
3653763
|
Description: Fixed the issue that caused the server not to boot up (after power cycle) when there are 31 hotplug devices on a customized server with BlueField-3 DPU with an independent power supply.
|
Keywords: Power cycle, hotplug device, server
|
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 32.39.2048
|
3547022
|
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in reset failure when unloading network drivers on an external host and the sync1 reset is still reported as 'supported' although it is not.
|
Keywords: sync1 reset
|
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 32.39.2048
|
3546787
|
Description: Extended the number of elastic buffer lock attempts, to prevent rare cases of Tx issues during Gen1.
|
Keywords: PCIe
|
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 32.39.2048
|
3591726
|
Description: Fixed an issue when in LAG mode that resulted in RoCE traffic having less throughput when Congestion Control (CC) mode is enabled than when CC mode is disabled.
|
Keywords: Congestion Control, LAG, bond, Bandwidth, RoCE
|
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 32.39.2048
|
3482251
|
Description: Added support for hairpin drop counter in QUERY_VNIC_ENV command.
|
Keywords: Hairpin
|
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 32.39.2048
|
3571251
|
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in migration data corruption when running parallel save_vhca_state/load_vhca_state commands on the same PF.
|
Keywords: VF live migration
|
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 32.39.2048
|
3602176
|
Description: Updated OOB counter behavior.
|
Keywords: OOB
|
Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306
|
Fixed in Release: 32.39.2048
|
3140048
|
Description: The DPC mechanism is currently not supported.
|
Keywords: DPC, PCIe
|
Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306
|
Fixed in Release: 32.39.2048
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3629562
|
Description: Fixed a code mismatch in the process of handling the cause to the link being down when the remote faults were received.
|
Keywords: Link down
|
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 32.38.3056
|
3602526
|
Description: Fixed an issue that led to packet drops on lossless fabric due to an Rx buffer overflow.
|
Keywords: PFC
|
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 32.38.3056
|
3614448
|
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in RoCE traffic showing significantly less throughput when the CC mode was enabled rather than disabled when using the LAG mode.
|
Keywords: Bandwidth, LAG, CC
|
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 32.38.3056
|
3535284
|
Description: Fixed an issue related to sending loopback traffic when the Rate Limiter was enabled as it limited the user from having more than the wire speed.
|
Keywords: Rate Limiter
|
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 32.38.3056
|
3556822
|
Description: Modified the CC events arriving flow to the PCC application to be received after the PCC application finishes information synchronization with the firmware when loading a new application.
|
Keywords: DOCA PCC, Programmable Congestion Control, high availability
|
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 32.38.3056
|
3605649
|
Description: Fixed an issue related to SXP port VL rate limiter that resulted in bandwidth degradation. Additionally, cleared the token in SXD VL rate limiter, so when setting new rate during traffic the token will not get negative and stuck all outgoing bandwidth.
|
Keywords: Rate Limiter, VL, bandwidth
|
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 32.38.3056
|
3583456
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the PCC DPA application to suffer from continuous communication failure due to retry asynchronous error. This issue resulted in PCC DPA application failure to start or mlxreg set/get PCC register failure.
|
Keywords: DOCA PCC
|
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 32.38.3056
|
3580406
|
Description: Fixed an issue related to VFs performance throughput across multiple VF FLRs while using carveout pages.
|
Keywords: Performance
|
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 32.38.3056
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3506017
|
Description: Updated the firmware INI to enable MCTP over SMBUS and PCIe.
|
Keywords: MCTP
|
Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306
|
Fixed in Release: 32.38.1002
|
3331179
|
Description: Improved token calculation.
|
Keywords: Token calculation
|
Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306
|
Fixed in Release: 32.38.1002
|
3495889
|
Description: Fixed a QoS host port rate limit shaper inaccuracy that occurred when the shaper was configured via the QSHR access register.
|
Keywords: Port rate limit shaper
|
Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306
|
Fixed in Release: 32.38.1002
|
3432080
|
Description: Fixed a reburst issue.
|
Keywords: Rate limit
|
Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306
|
Fixed in Release: 32.38.1002
|
3432080
|
Description: Improved the grated2hw token calculation.
|
Keywords: Rate limit (vQoS)
|
Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306
|
Fixed in Release: 32.38.1002
|
3457472
|
Description: Disabling the Relaxed Ordered (RO) capability (relaxed_ordering_read_pci_enabled=0) using the vhca_resource_manager is currently not functional.
|
Keywords: Relaxed Ordered
|
Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306
|
Fixed in Release: 32.38.1002