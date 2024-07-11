Bug Fixes in This Version

NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU NIC Firmware Release Notes v32.39.3560 LTS
Internal Ref.Issue

3959470

Description: Fixed a misconfiguration in OVS when RTTs are sent on a different priority that affected Congestion Control algorithm. This happened when the Round Trip Time (RTT) Congestion Control internal packets did not reach SW, even when flow is software offload (and the packets were not moved yet to the hardware offload by the OVS).

To solve the issue, now such packets are sent to the SW when they are SW offloaded.

Keywords: Round Trip Time (RTT) Congestion Control
Discovered in Version: 32.39.3004
Fixed in Release: 32.39.3560

3699079
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in packets loss when 3rd party NVMe-oF target used migreq==0 over ethernet.

Keywords: NVMe-oF target, packet loss

Discovered in Version: 32.39.3004

Fixed in Release: 32.39.3560

3791361
Description: Fixed an issue that caused an assert with ext_synd 0x80d8 in dmesg, and some virtual queue not to functional when modifying emulated devices' virtual queue or MSI-X number to exceed the total number of 4K.

Keywords: Virtio full emulation

Discovered in Version: 32.39.3004

Fixed in Release: 32.39.3560

3818997
Description: Improved ZTR_RTTCC algorithm fairness when running with 4K MTU.

Keywords: PCC

Discovered in Version: 32.39.3004

Fixed in Release: 32.39.3560

3832284
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in CNP moderation's mlxconfig preventing the CC mechanism from working properly.

Keywords: Congestion control, CNP

Discovered in Version: 32.39.3004

Fixed in Release: 32.39.3560
