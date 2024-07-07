Known Issues

Internal Ref. Issue

3975383 Description: Triggering Live Firmware Patch flow might result in iRISC getting stuck.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Live Firmware Patch

Discovered in Version: 32.39.3560



3791361

Description: Modifying emulated devices' virtual queue or MSI-X number to exceed the total number (summation of all emulated devices' virtual queue or MSI-X number) of 4K would cause assert with ext_synd 0x80d8 in dmesg, and some virtual queue not to functional.



Workaround: Set the virtual queue or MSI-X lower than 4K as the total number limitation.



Keywords: virtio full emulation



Discovered in Version: 32.39.3004



3636631

Description: When configuring BlueField-3 Arm cores as PCIe root-complex, all non-mlx5 devices must always set the BlueField-3’s IOMMU to disabled or passthrough mode. Turning IOMMU “ON” requires special handling of interrupts in the driver or the use of polling. For further assistance, contact NVIDIA support.



Workaround: N/A



Keywords: IOMMU



Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048



3614529

Description: The supported DDR5 link speed in SKU B3220 is 5200 MT/s.



Workaround: N/A



Keywords: DDR5 link speed



Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048



3614288

Description: Occasionally, the device may hang when there a hot plug is performed from a unknown direction.



Workaround: N/A



Keywords: Hot-plug operation



Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048



3605828 / 3629606

Description: Some pre-OS environments may fail when sensing a hot-plug operation during their boot stage.



Workaround: N/A



Keywords: Hot-plug operation



Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048



-

Description: The I2C clock fall time is lower than the 12ns minimum defined in the I2C-bus specification. For further information, refer to the I²C-bus Specification, Version 7.0, October 2021, https://www.i2c-bus.org/.



Workaround: N/A



Keywords: I2C clock



Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048



3439438

Description: When connecting to a High Speed Traffic Generator in 400G speed, the linkup time may takes up to 3 minutes.



Workaround: N/A



Keywords: 400G linkup time



Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002



3534128

Description: External flash access such as flash read using the MFT tools will fail if there is a pending image on the flash.



Workaround: N/A



Keywords: Flash access



Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002



3534219

Description: On BlueField-3 devices, from DOCA 2.2.0 to 32.37.1306 (or lower), the host crashes when executing partial Arm reset (e.g., Arm reboot; BFB push; mlxfwreset).



Workaround: Before downgrading the firmware, perform: echo 0 > /sys/bus/platform/drivers/mlxbf-bootctl/large_icm

Arm reboot



Keywords: BlueField-3; downgrade



Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002



3547022

Description: When unloading the network drivers on an external host, sync1 reset may be still reported as 'supported' although it is not. Thus, initiating the reset flow may result in reset failure after a few minutes.



Workaround: N/A



Keywords: Sync1 reset



Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002



3178339

Description: PCIe PML1 is disabled.



Workaround: N/A



Keywords: PCIe PML1



Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002



3525865

Description: Unexpected system behavior might be observed if the driver is loaded while reset is in progress.



Workaround: N/A



Keywords: Sync 1 reset, firmware reset



Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002



3275394

Description: When performing PCIe link secondary-bus-reset, disable/enable or mlxfwreset on AMD based Genoa systems, the device takes longer then expected to link up, due to a PCIe receiver termination misconfiguration.



Workaround: N/A



Keywords: PCIe



Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306



2878841

Description: The firmware rollback fails for the signature retransmit flow if the QPN field is configured in the mkey (as it only allows the given QP to use this Mkey) as the firmware rollback flow relies on an internal QP that uses the mkey.



Workaround: N/A



Keywords: Signature retransmit flow



Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306



3412847

Description: Socket-Direct is currently not supported.



Workaround: N/A



Keywords: Socket-Direct