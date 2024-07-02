Unsupported Functionalities
As of firmware v32.38.1002, DPU NIC mode has been updated. To upgrade to firmware v32.38.1002:
Set mlxconfig to move to DPU mode (if not already there).
sudo mst start sudo mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/<device> s INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL=
1INTERNAL_CPU_OFFLOAD_ENGINE=
0
Power-cycle the host.
Flash the latest BFB file (v2.2.0).
Set mlxconfig.
sudo mst start sudo mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/<device> s INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL=
1INTERNAL_CPU_OFFLOAD_ENGINE=
1
Set EXP_ROM_UEFI_ARM_ENABLE = True (1).
If EXP_ROM_UEFI_ARM_ENABLE = False (0), perform the following on the Arm/SoC side:
sudo mst start sudo mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/<device> s EXP_ROM_UEFI_ARM_ENABLE =
1
Power-cycle the host.
Note
Firmware v32.38.1002 is not backward compatible with older BlueField software releases.