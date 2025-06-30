NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU NIC Firmware Release Notes v32.39.5050 LTS
Bug Fixes in This Version
|Internal Ref.
|Issue
|4304276
|Description: Fixed an issue where NVIA register was incorrectly allowed for external hosts even when one or more fields of the EXTERNAL_HOST_PRIV or EXTERNAL_HOST_PRIV_FAST TLVs were not set to their default values.
|Keywords: Host privilege
|Discovered in Version: 32.39.4082
|Fixed in Release: 32.39.5050
|4443920
|Description: Fixed a race condition between firmware and hardware flows during QP closure.
|Keywords: Race condition
|Discovered in Version: 32.39.4082
|Fixed in Release: 32.39.5050