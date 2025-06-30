Bug Fixes in This Version

What can I help you with?
NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU NIC Firmware Release Notes v32.39.5050 LTS
Internal Ref.Issue
4304276Description: Fixed an issue where NVIA register was incorrectly allowed for external hosts even when one or more fields of the EXTERNAL_HOST_PRIV or EXTERNAL_HOST_PRIV_FAST TLVs were not set to their default values.
Keywords: Host privilege
Discovered in Version: 32.39.4082
Fixed in Release: 32.39.5050
4443920Description: Fixed a race condition between firmware and hardware flows during QP closure.
Keywords: Race condition
Discovered in Version: 32.39.4082
Fixed in Release: 32.39.5050
