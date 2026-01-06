Bug Fixes in This Version
Internal Ref.
Issue
4546694 / 4517037 / 4546693
Description: Fixed a rare issue where performing an FLR on a released ICM address from the DPA process could cause the DPA kernel to hang due to a race condition.
Keywords: FLR, ICM address
Discovered in Version: 32.39.5050
Fixed in Release: 32.39.5124
4508526 / 4480427
Description: Fixed incorrect calculation of the start address and mode for the CQE buffer in DPA CQ, which could cause CQEs to be written to the wrong address when the buffer is not 4K-aligned and spans a second page boundary.
Keywords: CQ, CQE Buffer, DPA
Discovered in Version: 32.39.5050
Fixed in Release: 32.39.5124
3614288
Description: Occasionally, the device may hang when there a hot plug is performed from a unknown direction.
Keywords: Hot-plug operation
Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048
Fixed in Release: 32.39.5124
3614529
Description: The supported DDR5 link speed in SKU B3220 is 5200 MT/s.
Keywords: DDR5 link speed
Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048
Fixed in Release: 32.39.5124
3636631
Description: When configuring BlueField-3 Arm cores as PCIe root-complex, all non-mlx5 devices must always set the BlueField-3’s IOMMU to disabled or passthrough mode. Turning IOMMU “ON” requires special handling of interrupts in the driver or the use of polling. For further assistance, contact NVIDIA support.
Keywords: IOMMU
Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048
Fixed in Release: 32.39.5124
3791361
Description: Modifying emulated devices' virtual queue or MSI-X number to exceed the total number (summation of all emulated devices' virtual queue or MSI-X number) of 4K would cause assert with
Keywords: virtio full emulation
Discovered in Version: 32.39.3004
Fixed in Release: 32.39.5124