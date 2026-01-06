Bug Fixes in This Version

4546694 / 4517037 / 4546693 Description: Fixed a rare issue where performing an FLR on a released ICM address from the DPA process could cause the DPA kernel to hang due to a race condition.

Keywords: FLR, ICM address

Discovered in Version: 32.39.5050

Fixed in Release: 32.39.5124

4508526 / 4480427 Description: Fixed incorrect calculation of the start address and mode for the CQE buffer in DPA CQ, which could cause CQEs to be written to the wrong address when the buffer is not 4K-aligned and spans a second page boundary.

Keywords: CQ, CQE Buffer, DPA

Discovered in Version: 32.39.5050

Fixed in Release: 32.39.5124

3614288 Description: Occasionally, the device may hang when there a hot plug is performed from a unknown direction.

Keywords: Hot-plug operation

Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048

Fixed in Release: 32.39.5124

3614529 Description: The supported DDR5 link speed in SKU B3220 is 5200 MT/s.

Keywords: DDR5 link speed

Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048

Fixed in Release: 32.39.5124

3636631 Description: When configuring BlueField-3 Arm cores as PCIe root-complex, all non-mlx5 devices must always set the BlueField-3’s IOMMU to disabled or passthrough mode. Turning IOMMU “ON” requires special handling of interrupts in the driver or the use of polling. For further assistance, contact NVIDIA support.

Keywords: IOMMU

Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048

Fixed in Release: 32.39.5124

3791361 Description: Modifying emulated devices' virtual queue or MSI-X number to exceed the total number (summation of all emulated devices' virtual queue or MSI-X number) of 4K would cause assert with ext_synd 0x80d8 in dmesg, and some virtual queue not to functional.

Keywords: virtio full emulation

Discovered in Version: 32.39.3004