Firmware Compatible Products

These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® BlueField-3 SmartNICs firmware. This firmware supports the following protocols:

  • InfiniBand - EDR, HDR100, HDR, NDR2002, NDR2

  • Ethernet - 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 50GbE1, 100GbE1, 200GbE2, 400GbE2

  • PCI Express 4.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1

1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.

2. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.

Supported Devices

For a complete list of supported devices, refer to the hardware user manuals .

Driver Software, Tools and Switch Firmware

The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:

Supported Version

NVIDIA BlueField-3 Firmware

32.39.5124 / 32.39.5050 / 32.39.4082

BlueField DPU OS Software

4.5.4

MLNX_OFED

23.10-6.1.6.1 / 23.10-5.1.4.0 / 23.10-4.0.9.1

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

MLNX_EN (MLNX_OFED based code)

23.10-6.1.6.1 / 23.10-5.1.4.0 / 23.10-4.0.9.1

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

WinOF-2

23.10.51000 / 23.10.50000 / 23.7.50000

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

MFT

4.26.1-35 / 4.26.1-31 / 4.26.1-18

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

mstflint

4.26.1-35 / 4.26.1-31 / 4.26.1-18

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

FlexBoot

3.7.300

UEFI

14.32.17

MLNX-OS

3.10.5002 onwards

Cumulus

5.4 onwards

NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware

31.2012.1024 onwards

NVIDIA Quantum Firmware

27.2012.1010 onwards

Congestion Control (default algorithm)

ZTR-RTTCC
