Bug Fixes History
Internal Ref.
Issue
4304276
Description: Fixed an issue where NVIA register was incorrectly allowed for external hosts even when one or more fields of the EXTERNAL_HOST_PRIV or EXTERNAL_HOST_PRIV_FAST TLVs were not set to their default values.
Keywords: Host privilege
Discovered in Version: 32.39.4082
Fixed in Release: 32.39.5050
4443920
Description: Fixed a race condition between firmware and hardware flows during QP closure.
Keywords: Race condition
Discovered in Version: 32.39.4082
Fixed in Release: 32.39.5050
Internal Ref.
Issue
4149411
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the SFF module from accessing the EEPROM data when removing the CMIS module and inserting the SFF module instead of it.
Keywords: EEPROM, SFF, CMIS
Discovered in Version: 32.39.3560
Fixed in Release: 32.39.4082
4194035
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the VDPA feature bits
Keywords: VDPA, feature cap, GUEST_TSO4, GUEST_TSO6
Discovered in Version: 32.39.3560
Fixed in Release: 32.39.4082
4073200
Description: Changed the PCI Gen 4-5 default CTLE VGA gain.
Keywords: PCI
Discovered in Version: 32.39.3560
Fixed in Release: 32.39.4082
4073200
Description: Fixed a PCIe short link level issue.
Keywords: PCIe
Discovered in Version: 32.39.3560
Fixed in Release: 32.39.4082
4129956
Description: Fixed a PCIe link temperature level issue.
Keywords: PCIe
Discovered in Version: 32.39.3560
Fixed in Release: 32.39.4082
3967916
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented Virtio Block devices from being re-enabled after rebooting the server with an active Virtio Block device, due to the following internal firmware error "Failed to start pci device: open BLK device for vhca_id 0×2 failed" which appears in the Host Dmesg SNAP logs.
Keywords: Virtio, Internal error, server reboot
Discovered in Version: 32.39.3560
Fixed in Release: 32.39.4082
4060120
Description: Reduced the Memic size allocation per PF.
Keywords: Memic size allocation, PF
Discovered in Version: 32.39.3560
Fixed in Release: 32.39.4082
4149510
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in setup crash when
Keywords: mbox
Discovered in Version: 32.39.3560
Fixed in Release: 32.39.4082
4149619
Description: Fixed the ESW scheduling rate limiter behavior to present more accurate information for
Keywords: Rate limiter
Discovered in Version: 32.39.3560
Fixed in Release: 32.39.4082
4149393
Description: Added address validation in MLNX OEM CMD 0x0032 (get debug info) to be 4-bytes aligned.
Keywords: Address validation, 0x0032
Discovered in Version: 32.39.3560
Fixed in Release: 32.39.4082
Internal Ref.
Issue
3959470
Description: Fixed a misconfiguration in OVS when RTTs are sent on a different priority that affected Congestion Control algorithm. This happened when the Round Trip Time (RTT) Congestion Control internal packets did not reach SW, even when flow is software offload (and the packets were not moved yet to the hardware offload by the OVS).
To solve the issue, now such packets are sent to the SW when they are SW offloaded.
Keywords: Round Trip Time (RTT) Congestion Control
Discovered in Version: 32.39.3004
Fixed in Release: 32.39.3560
3699079
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in packets loss when 3rd party NVMe-oF target used migreq==0 over ethernet.
Keywords: NVMe-oF target, packet loss
Discovered in Version: 32.39.3004
Fixed in Release: 32.39.3560
3791361
Description: Fixed an issue that caused an assert with ext_synd 0x80d8 in dmesg, and some virtual queue not to functional when modifying emulated devices' virtual queue or MSI-X number to exceed the total number of 4K.
Keywords: Virtio full emulation
Discovered in Version: 32.39.3004
Fixed in Release: 32.39.3560
3818997
Description: Improved ZTR_RTTCC algorithm fairness when running with 4K MTU.
Keywords: PCC
Discovered in Version: 32.39.3004
Fixed in Release: 32.39.3560
3832284
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in CNP moderation's mlxconfig preventing the CC mechanism from working properly.
Keywords: Congestion control, CNP
Discovered in Version: 32.39.3004
Fixed in Release: 32.39.3560
Internal Ref.
Issue
3730282
Description: Added mlxconfig
Keywords: Congestion Control, DCQCN, CNP
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 32.39.3004
3748943
Description: Modified PCIe switch Downstream Port EQLZ.PH1 timing to 3ms.
Keywords: PCIe, EQLZ, Phase1
Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048
Fixed in Release: 32.39.3004
3770362
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented Congestion Control from behaving properly when GRH is used in traffic of an IB cluster.
Keywords: IB congestion control, CNP, SL
Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048
Fixed in Release: 32.39.3004
Internal Ref.
Issue
3614288
Description: Fixed an issue on special systems with separate power supply that caused the host to hang and RDMA to fail in virtio-net-controller when performing the following steps:
Keywords: hotplug, RDMA, virtio-net-controller
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 32.39.2048
3661385
Description: BlueField Arm cores that serve as PCIe Root-Port of PCIe End-Point devices (eg NVMe SSDs) connected to BlueField’s PCIe interfaces may receive MSI-X (used by a device to indicate an event) prior to PCIe CQE writes, resulting in a driver interrupt handler trying to retrieve data in an inconsistent state.
Keywords: MSI-X, NVMe
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 32.39.2048
3629353
Description: Fixed the cr_space in port configuration to prevent wrong timestamp of cqes.
Keywords: Hardware timestamp
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 32.39.2048
3627384
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the PCC flow context database from being cleared when starting a new DOCA PCC application used to avoid the "left state by legacy" active application from impacting the new application's behavior.
Keywords: PCC flow
Discovered in Version: 32.38.3056
Fixed in Release: 32.39.2048
3630586
Description: Updated the HW ETS (QETCR RL) default to be per host-port instead of per physical-port to prevent bandwidth degradation.
Keywords: Performance
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 32.39.2048
3636595
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the TX to hang and create a "TX timeout" error in dmesg after unplugging the device forcefully during server warm reboot.
Keywords: hotplug, virtio, NVMe, warm reboot, TX timeout
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 32.39.2048
3653763
Description: Fixed the issue that caused the server not to boot up (after power cycle) when there are 31 hotplug devices on a customized server with BlueField-3 DPU with an independent power supply.
Keywords: Power cycle, hotplug device, server
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 32.39.2048
3547022
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in reset failure when unloading network drivers on an external host and the sync1 reset is still reported as 'supported' although it is not.
Keywords: sync1 reset
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 32.39.2048
3546787
Description: Extended the number of elastic buffer lock attempts, to prevent rare cases of Tx issues during Gen1.
Keywords: PCIe
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 32.39.2048
3591726
Description: Fixed an issue when in LAG mode that resulted in RoCE traffic having less throughput when Congestion Control (CC) mode is enabled than when CC mode is disabled.
Keywords: Congestion Control, LAG, bond, Bandwidth, RoCE
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 32.39.2048
3482251
Description: Added support for hairpin drop counter in QUERY_VNIC_ENV command.
Keywords: Hairpin
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 32.39.2048
3571251
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in migration data corruption when running parallel
Keywords: VF live migration
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 32.39.2048
3602176
Description: Updated OOB counter behavior.
Keywords: OOB
Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306
Fixed in Release: 32.39.2048
3140048
Description: The DPC mechanism is currently not supported.
Keywords: DPC, PCIe
Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306
Fixed in Release: 32.39.2048
Internal Ref.
Issue
3629562
Description: Fixed a code mismatch in the process of handling the cause to the link being down when the remote faults were received.
Keywords: Link down
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 32.38.3056
3602526
Description: Fixed an issue that led to packet drops on lossless fabric due to an Rx buffer overflow.
Keywords: PFC
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 32.38.3056
3614448
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in RoCE traffic showing significantly less throughput when the CC mode was enabled rather than disabled when using the LAG mode.
Keywords: Bandwidth, LAG, CC
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 32.38.3056
3535284
Description: Fixed an issue related to sending loopback traffic when the Rate Limiter was enabled as it limited the user from having more than the wire speed.
Keywords: Rate Limiter
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 32.38.3056
3556822
Description: Modified the CC events arriving flow to the PCC application to be received after the PCC application finishes information synchronization with the firmware when loading a new application.
Keywords: DOCA PCC, Programmable Congestion Control, high availability
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 32.38.3056
3605649
Description: Fixed an issue related to SXP port VL rate limiter that resulted in bandwidth degradation. Additionally, cleared the token in SXD VL rate limiter, so when setting new rate during traffic the token will not get negative and stuck all outgoing bandwidth.
Keywords: Rate Limiter, VL, bandwidth
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 32.38.3056
3583456
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the PCC DPA application to suffer from continuous communication failure due to retry asynchronous error. This issue resulted in PCC DPA application failure to start or mlxreg set/get PCC register failure.
Keywords: DOCA PCC
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 32.38.3056
3580406
Description: Fixed an issue related to VFs performance throughput across multiple VF FLRs while using carveout pages.
Keywords: Performance
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 32.38.3056
Internal Ref.
Issue
3506017
Description: Updated the firmware INI to enable MCTP over SMBUS and PCIe.
Keywords: MCTP
Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306
Fixed in Release: 32.38.1002
3331179
Description: Improved token calculation.
Keywords: Token calculation
Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306
Fixed in Release: 32.38.1002
3495889
Description: Fixed a QoS host port rate limit shaper inaccuracy that occurred when the shaper was configured via the QSHR access register.
Keywords: Port rate limit shaper
Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306
Fixed in Release: 32.38.1002
3432080
Description: Fixed a reburst issue.
Keywords: Rate limit
Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306
Fixed in Release: 32.38.1002
3432080
Description: Improved the grated2hw token calculation.
Keywords: Rate limit (vQoS)
Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306
Fixed in Release: 32.38.1002
3457472
Description: Disabling the Relaxed Ordered (RO) capability (relaxed_ordering_read_pci_enabled=0) using the vhca_resource_manager is currently not functional.
Keywords: Relaxed Ordered
Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306
Fixed in Release: 32.38.1002