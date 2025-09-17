NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU NIC Firmware Release Notes v32.39.8002 LTS
Customer Affecting Changes

Changes in This Release

This section provides a list of changes that took place in the current version and break compatibility/interface, discontinue support for features and/or OS versions, etc.

Introduced in Version

Description

N/A

N/A

Changes Planned for Future Releases

This section provides a list of changes that will take place in a future version of the product and will break compatibility/interface, discontinue support for features and/or OS versions, etc.

Planned for Version

Description

N/A

N/A

Changes in Earlier Releases

This section provides a list of changes that took place throughout the past two major releases that broke compatibility/interface, discontinued support for features and/or OS versions, etc.

For an archive of all changes, please refer to the Release Notes History section.

Introduced in Version

Description

Customer Impact and Recommendation

32.38.1002

DPU NIC mode working flow has been updated.

Note

Firmware v32.38.1002 is not backward compatible with older BlueField software releases.

To upgrade to firmware v32.38.1002:

  1. Set mlxconfig to move to DPU mode (if not already there).

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    sudo mst start
sudo mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/<device> s INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL=1 INTERNAL_CPU_OFFLOAD_ENGINE=0

  2. Power-cycle the host.

  3. Flash the latest BFB file (v2.2.0).

  4. Set mlxconfig.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    sudo mst start
sudo mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/<device> s INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL=1 INTERNAL_CPU_OFFLOAD_ENGINE=1

  5. Set EXP_ROM_UEFI_ARM_ENABLE = True (1).

    If EXP_ROM_UEFI_ARM_ENABLE = False (0), perform the following on the Arm/SoC side:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    sudo mst start
sudo mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/<device> s EXP_ROM_UEFI_ARM_ENABLE =1

  6. Power-cycle the host.

Discontinued Features

List of features which are supported in previous generations of hardware devices.

N/A
