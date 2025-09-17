On This Page
Customer Affecting Changes
This section provides a list of changes that took place in the current version and break compatibility/interface, discontinue support for features and/or OS versions, etc.
Introduced in Version
Description
This section provides a list of changes that will take place in a future version of the product and will break compatibility/interface, discontinue support for features and/or OS versions, etc.
Planned for Version
Description
This section provides a list of changes that took place throughout the past two major releases that broke compatibility/interface, discontinued support for features and/or OS versions, etc.
For an archive of all changes, please refer to the Release Notes History section.
Introduced in Version
Description
Customer Impact and Recommendation
32.38.1002
DPU NIC mode working flow has been updated.
Note
Firmware v32.38.1002 is not backward compatible with older BlueField software releases.
To upgrade to firmware v32.38.1002:
List of features which are supported in previous generations of hardware devices.
