Firmware Compatible Products

These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® BlueField-3 SmartNICs firmware. This firmware supports the following protocols:

InfiniBand - EDR, HDR100, HDR, NDR200 2 , NDR 2

Ethernet - 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 50GbE 1 , 100GbE 1 , 200GbE 2 , 400GbE 2

PCI Express 4.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1

1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.

2. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.