Firmware Compatible Products
These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® BlueField-3 SmartNICs firmware. This firmware supports the following protocols:
InfiniBand - EDR, HDR100, HDR, NDR2002, NDR2
Ethernet - 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 50GbE1, 100GbE1, 200GbE2, 400GbE2
PCI Express 4.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1
1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.
2. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.
Refer to the hardware documentation for the list of supported devices.
The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:
Supported Version
NVIDIA BlueField-3 Firmware
32.39.8002 / 32.39.5050 / 32.39.4082
BlueField DPU OS Software
4.5.3
MLNX_OFED
23.10-5.1.4.0 / 23.10-4.0.9.1 / 23.10-3.2.2.0
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
MLNX_EN (MLNX_OFED based code)
23.10-5.1.4.0 / 23.10-4.0.9.1 / 23.10-3.2.2.0
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
WinOF-2
23.10.51000 / 23.10.50000 / 23.7.50000
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
MFT
4.26.1-31 / 4.26.1-18 / 4.26.1-6
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
mstflint
4.26.1-31 / 4.26.1-18 / 4.26.1-6
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
FlexBoot
3.7.300
UEFI
14.32.17
MLNX-OS
3.10.5002 onwards
Cumulus
5.4 onwards
NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware
31.2012.1024 onwards
NVIDIA Quantum Firmware
27.2012.1010 onwards
Congestion Control (default algorithm)
ZTR-RTTCC