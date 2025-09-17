NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU NIC Firmware Release Notes v32.39.8002 LTS
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU NIC Firmware Release Notes v32.39.8002 LTS  Release Notes History

Release Notes History
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 17, 2025.
content here