Bug Fixes in This Version

3712016 Description: Fixed an issue that prevented Congestion Control from behaving properly when GRH is used in traffic of an IB cluster.

Keywords: IB Congestion Control, CNP, SL

Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048

Fixed in Release: 32.40.1000

3708035 Description: Fixed an issue with Selective-Repeat configuration which occasionally caused retransmission to wait for timeout instead of out-of-sequence NACK.

Keywords: RoCE, SR

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 32.40.1000

3695219 Description: Enabled the lowest minimum rate for SW DCQCN to enable congestion control to hold a larger amount of QPs without pauses or drops.

Keywords: Congestion control, PCC, DCQCN

Discovered in Version: 32.38.3056

Fixed in Release: 32.40.1000

3481864 Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in console getting stuck and kernel call trace when trying to destroy native VFs or unload the MLNX_OFED driver when setting the mlxconfig configuration of 192 native VFs + 416 VBLK VFs + 416 VNET VFs.

Keywords: Call trace, host, NIC mode, DPU mode

Discovered in Version: 32.38.3056

Fixed in Release: 32.40.1000

3659549 Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in packets loss in 3rd party NVMF target when using migreq==0 over ethernet. Such error is now ignored, and the systems stays with the current (MIGRATED) PA state.

Keywords: NVMe-oF Connectivity

Discovered in Version: 32.38.3056

Fixed in Release: 32.40.1000

3469692 Description: Added support for 16M IPsec sessions.

Keywords: IPsec

Discovered in Version: 32.38.3056

Fixed in Release: 32.40.1000

3671356 Description: Added new parameters for PLDM temperature thresholds to the B3140H DPU cards: Warning - 97 C

Critical - 102 C

Hysteresis - 5 C

Keywords: PLDM, temperature

Discovered in Version: 32.38.3056

Fixed in Release: 32.40.1000

3686150 Description: Fixed an issue in the RTT template that resulted in letters at the end of the filename being dropped from its description as they were not aligned when querying for the description using the PPCC command.

Keywords: PPCC, DOCA PCC

Discovered in Version: 32.38.3056