NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU NIC Firmware Release Notes v32.40.1000
Known Issues

Internal Ref.Issue
3636631Description: When configuring BlueField-3 Arm cores as PCIe root-complex, all non-mlx5 devices must always set the BlueField-3’s IOMMU to disabled or passthrough mode.
Turning IOMMU “ON” requires special handling of interrupts in the driver or the use of polling.
For further assistance, contact NVIDIA support.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: IOMMU
Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048

3728450
Description: SW_RESET with a pending image is currently not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: SW_RESET

Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048

3614529
Description: The supported DDR5 link speed in SKU B3220, is 5200 MT/s.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: DDR5 link speed

Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048

3614288
Description: Occasionally, the device may hang when there a hot plug is performed from a unknown direction.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Hot-plug operation

Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048

3605828 / 3629606
Description: Some pre-OS environments may fail when sensing a hot-plug operation during their boot stage.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Hot-plug operation

Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048

-


Description: The I2C clock fall time is lower than the 12ns minimum defined in the I2C-bus specification.

For further information, refer to the I²C-bus Specification, Version 7.0, October 2021, https://www.i2c-bus.org/.


Workaround: N/A

Keywords: I2C clock

Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048

3439438
Description: When connecting to a High Speed Traffic Generator in 400G speed, the linkup time may takes up to 3 minutes.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: 400G linkup time

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

3534128
Description: External flash access such as flash read using the MFT tools will fail if there is a pending image on the flash.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Flash access

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

3534219
Description: On BlueField-3 devices, from DOCA 2.2.0 to 32.37.1306 (or lower), the host crashes when executing partial Arm reset (e.g., Arm reboot; BFB push; mlxfwreset).


Workaround: Before downgrading the firmware, perform:

  • echo 0 > /sys/bus/platform/drivers/mlxbf-bootctl/large_icm
  • Arm reboot

Keywords: BlueField-3; downgrade

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

3547022
Description: When unloading the network drivers on an external host, sync1 reset may be still reported as 'supported' although it is not. Thus, initiating the reset flow may result in reset failure after a few minutes.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Sync1 reset

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

3439438
Description: When connecting to a Spirent switch in 400G speed, the linkup time may takes up to 3 minutes.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Spirent, 400G, linkup time

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

3178339
Description: PCIe PML1 is disabled.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PCIe PML1

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

3525865
Description: Unexpected system behavior might be observed if the driver is loaded while reset is in progress.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Sync 1 reset, firmware reset

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

3275394
Description: When performing PCIe link secondary-bus-reset, disable/enable or mlxfwreset on AMD based Genoa systems, the device takes longer then expected to link up, due to a PCIe receiver termination misconfiguration.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PCIe

Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306

2878841
Description: The firmware rollback fails for the signature retransmit flow if the QPN field is configured in the mkey (as it only allows the given QP to use this Mkey) as the firmware rollback flow relies on an internal QP that uses the mkey.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Signature retransmit flow

Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306

3412847
Description: Socket-Direct is currently not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Socket-Direct

Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306
