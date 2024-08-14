Bug Fixes History

3629562 Description: Fixed a code mismatch in the process of handling the cause to the link being down when the remote faults were received.

Keywords: Link down

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 32.38.3056

3602526 Description: Fixed an issue that led to packet drops on lossless fabric due to an Rx buffer overflow.

Keywords: PFC

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 32.38.3056

3614448 Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in RoCE traffic showing significantly less throughput when the CC mode was enabled rather than disabled when using the LAG mode.

Keywords: Bandwidth, LAG, CC

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 32.38.3056

3535284 Description: Fixed an issue related to sending loopback traffic when the Rate Limiter was enabled as it limited the user from having more than the wire speed.

Keywords: Rate Limiter

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 32.38.3056

3556822 Description: Modified the CC events arriving flow to the PCC application to be received after the PCC application finishes information synchronization with the firmware when loading a new application.

Keywords: DOCA PCC, Programmable Congestion Control, high availability

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 32.38.3056

3605649 Description: Fixed an issue related to SXP port VL rate limiter that resulted in bandwidth degradation. Additionally, cleared the token in SXD VL rate limiter, so when setting new rate during traffic the token will not get negative and stuck all outgoing bandwidth.

Keywords: Rate Limiter, VL, bandwidth

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 32.38.3056

3583456 Description: Fixed an issue that caused the PCC DPA application to suffer from continuous communication failure due to retry asynchronous error. This issue resulted in PCC DPA application failure to start or mlxreg set/get PCC register failure.

Keywords: DOCA PCC

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 32.38.3056

3580406 Description: Fixed an issue related to VFs performance throughput across multiple VF FLRs while using carveout pages.

Keywords: Performance

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002