Bug Fixes History
Internal Ref.
Issue
3675068
Description: Added the TX_SCHEDULER_FWS_REACTIVITY nvconfig flag to solved an mlnx_qos ETS settings issue.
Keywords: nvconfig, ETS
Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048
Fixed in Release: 32.41.1000
3787123
Description: Improved ZTR_RTTCC algorithm fairness when running with 4K MTU.
Keywords: PCC
Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048
Fixed in Release: 32.41.1000
3729783
Description: Fixed an issue where Congestion Control could malfunction due to an invalid database.
Keywords: Congestion Control
Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048
Fixed in Release: 32.41.1000
3809139
Description: Enabled NC-SI NVIDIA OEM command Get PF MAC Address accessed inexistent PF MAC when "Hide second port".
Keywords: NC-SI
Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048
Fixed in Release: 32.41.1000
3712016
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented Congestion Control from behaving properly when GRH is used in traffic of an IB cluster.
Keywords: IB Congestion Control, CNP, SL
Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048
Fixed in Release: 32.40.1000
3708035
Description: Fixed an issue with Selective-Repeat configuration which occasionally caused retransmission to wait for timeout instead of out-of-sequence NACK.
Keywords: RoCE, SR
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 32.40.1000
3695219
Description: Enabled the lowest minimum rate for SW DCQCN to enable congestion control to hold a larger amount of QPs without pauses or drops.
Keywords: Congestion control, PCC, DCQCN
Discovered in Version: 32.38.3056
Fixed in Release: 32.40.1000
3481864
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in console getting stuck and kernel call trace when trying to destroy native VFs or unload the MLNX_OFED driver when setting the mlxconfig configuration of 192 native VFs + 416 VBLK VFs + 416 VNET VFs.
Keywords: Call trace, host, NIC mode, DPU mode
Discovered in Version: 32.38.3056
Fixed in Release: 32.40.1000
3659549
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in packets loss in 3rd party NVMF target when using migreq==0 over ethernet. Such error is now ignored, and the systems stays with the current (MIGRATED) PA state.
Keywords: NVMe-oF Connectivity
Discovered in Version: 32.38.3056
Fixed in Release: 32.40.1000
3469692
Description: Added support for 16M IPsec sessions.
Keywords: IPsec
Discovered in Version: 32.38.3056
Fixed in Release: 32.40.1000
3671356
Description: Added new parameters for PLDM temperature thresholds to the B3140H DPU cards:
Keywords: PLDM, temperature
Discovered in Version: 32.38.3056
Fixed in Release: 32.40.1000
3686150
Description: Fixed an issue in the RTT template that resulted in letters at the end of the filename being dropped from its description as they were not aligned when querying for the description using the PPCC command.
Keywords: PPCC, DOCA PCC
Discovered in Version: 32.38.3056
Fixed in Release: 32.40.1000
3614288
Description: Fixed an issue on special systems with separate power supply that caused the host to hang and RDMA to fail in virtio-net-controller when performing the following steps:
Keywords: hotplug, RDMA, virtio-net-controller
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 32.39.2048
3661385
Description: BlueField Arm cores that serve as PCIe Root-Port of PCIe End-Point devices (eg NVMe SSDs) connected to BlueField’s PCIe interfaces may receive MSI-X (used by a device to indicate an event) prior to PCIe CQE writes, resulting in a driver interrupt handler trying to retrieve data in an inconsistent state.
Keywords: MSI-X, NVMe
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 32.39.2048
3629353
Description: Fixed the cr_space in port configuration to prevent wrong timestamp of cqes.
Keywords: Hardware timestamp
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 32.39.2048
3627384
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the PCC flow context database from being cleared when starting a new DOCA PCC application used to avoid the "left state by legacy" active application from impacting the new application's behavior.
Keywords: PCC flow
Discovered in Version: 32.38.3056
Fixed in Release: 32.39.2048
3630586
Description: Updated the HW ETS (QETCR RL) default to be per host-port instead of per physical-port to prevent bandwidth degradation.
Keywords: Performance
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 32.39.2048
3636595
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the TX to hang and create a "TX timeout" error in dmesg after unplugging the device forcefully during server warm reboot.
Keywords: hotplug, virtio, NVMe, warm reboot, TX timeout
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 32.39.2048
3653763
Description: Fixed the issue that caused the server not to boot up (after power cycle) when there are 31 hotplug devices on a customized server with BlueField-3 DPU with an independent power supply.
Keywords: Power cycle, hotplug device, server
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 32.39.2048
3547022
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in reset failure when unloading network drivers on an external host and the sync1 reset is still reported as 'supported' although it is not.
Keywords: sync1 reset
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 32.39.2048
3546787
Description: Extended the number of elastic buffer lock attempts, to prevent rare cases of Tx issues during Gen1.
Keywords: PCIe
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 32.39.2048
3591726
Description: Fixed an issue when in LAG mode that resulted in RoCE traffic having less throughput when Congestion Control (CC) mode is enabled than when CC mode is disabled.
Keywords: Congestion Control, LAG, bond, Bandwidth, RoCE
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 32.39.2048
3482251
Description: Added support for hairpin drop counter in QUERY_VNIC_ENV command.
Keywords: Hairpin
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 32.39.2048
3571251
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in migration data corruption when running parallel save_vhca_state/load_vhca_state commands on the same PF.
Keywords: VF live migration
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 32.39.2048
3602176
Description: Updated OOB counter behavior.
Keywords: OOB
Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306
Fixed in Release: 32.39.2048
3140048
Description: The DPC mechanism is currently not supported.
Keywords: DPC, PCIe
Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306
Fixed in Release: 32.39.2048
3629562
Description: Fixed a code mismatch in the process of handling the cause to the link being down when the remote faults were received.
Keywords: Link down
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 32.38.3056
3602526
Description: Fixed an issue that led to packet drops on lossless fabric due to an Rx buffer overflow.
Keywords: PFC
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 32.38.3056
3614448
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in RoCE traffic showing significantly less throughput when the CC mode was enabled rather than disabled when using the LAG mode.
Keywords: Bandwidth, LAG, CC
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 32.38.3056
3535284
Description: Fixed an issue related to sending loopback traffic when the Rate Limiter was enabled as it limited the user from having more than the wire speed.
Keywords: Rate Limiter
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 32.38.3056
3556822
Description: Modified the CC events arriving flow to the PCC application to be received after the PCC application finishes information synchronization with the firmware when loading a new application.
Keywords: DOCA PCC, Programmable Congestion Control, high availability
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 32.38.3056
3605649
Description: Fixed an issue related to SXP port VL rate limiter that resulted in bandwidth degradation. Additionally, cleared the token in SXD VL rate limiter, so when setting new rate during traffic the token will not get negative and stuck all outgoing bandwidth.
Keywords: Rate Limiter, VL, bandwidth
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 32.38.3056
3583456
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the PCC DPA application to suffer from continuous communication failure due to retry asynchronous error. This issue resulted in PCC DPA application failure to start or mlxreg set/get PCC register failure.
Keywords: DOCA PCC
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 32.38.3056
3580406
Description: Fixed an issue related to VFs performance throughput across multiple VF FLRs while using carveout pages.
Keywords: Performance
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 32.38.3056
3506017
Description: Updated the firmware INI to enable MCTP over SMBUS and PCIe.
Keywords: MCTP
Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306
Fixed in Release: 32.38.1002
3331179
Description: Improved token calculation.
Keywords: Token calculation
Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306
Fixed in Release: 32.38.1002
3495889
Description: Fixed a QoS host port rate limit shaper inaccuracy that occurred when the shaper was configured via the QSHR access register.
Keywords: Port rate limit shaper
Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306
Fixed in Release: 32.38.1002
3432080
Description: Fixed a reburst issue.
Keywords: Rate limit
Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306
Fixed in Release: 32.38.1002
3432080
Description: Improved the grated2hw token calculation.
Keywords: Rate limit (vQoS)
Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306
Fixed in Release: 32.38.1002
3457472
Description: Disabling the Relaxed Ordered (RO) capability (relaxed_ordering_read_pci_enabled=0) using the vhca_resource_manager is currently not functional.
Keywords: Relaxed Ordered
Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306
Fixed in Release: 32.38.1002