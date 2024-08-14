Bug Fixes in This Version

NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU NIC Firmware Release Notes v32.42.1000
Internal Ref.

Issue

3949320

Description: Fixed the partition default value in firmware when MFT builds the bin file. Additionally, in "root certificate" partition, modified the discovery flow in case both of the "root certificate" partition are invalid by erasing them before they are used.

Keywords: Partition

Discovered in Version: 32.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 32.42.1000

3985535

Description: Fixed an issue that caused RDE PortMetrics property Transceivers.SupplyVoltage to be reflected in incorrect units of 100uV instead of V.

Keywords: RDE

Discovered in Version: 32.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 32.42.1000

3938744

Description: Prevented HCA_CAP from allowing rogue drivers to create more EQs than the number allowed in the HCA_CAP.max_num_eqs.

Keywords: HCA_CAP

Discovered in Version: 32.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 32.42.1000

3898979

Description: Fixed the CMIS deactivation process for 2 lanes modules.

Keywords: CMIS

Discovered in Version: 32.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 32.42.1000

3885845

Description: Added support for unique boot configuration for Micron SSDs via ALT5 INI.

Keywords: Micron SSDs, ALT5 INI

Discovered in Version: 32.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 32.42.1000

3937932

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented RTT response from being send thus resulting in a firmware assert with ext_synd=0x8175 in dmesg when starting the DoCA PCC NP application and the queue size is higher than 16.

Keywords: PCC NP, pcc_np_config_obj, queue size

Discovered in Version: 32.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 32.42.1000

3949792

Description: Fixed the esw scheduling rate limiter behavior to present more accurate information for virtio_net VFs and irtio_blk VFs.

Keywords: Rate limiter

Discovered in Version: 32.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 32.42.1000

3652616

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented CNP or RTT counters from wrapping around properly.

Keywords: CNP, RTT, counter

Discovered in Version: 32.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 32.42.1000

3878086

Description: Congestion Control counters such as ECN and CNP will now be the sum of both ports when in LAG mode.

Keywords: Congestion Control counters

Discovered in Version: 32.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 32.42.1000

3932734

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented virtio blocked devices from being re-enabled after rebooting the server with a Virtio Block device enabled, because of a firmware internal error 7 which appears in the Host Dmesg.

The following error will appear in the SNAP logs "Failed to start pci device: open BLK device for vhca_id 0×2 failed".

Keywords: Virtio, Internal error, server reboot

Discovered in Version: 32.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 32.42.1000

3546668

Description: Fixed an issue in systems with 64k page size, where applications opening a substantial amount of RDMA resources such as UARs, QPs, and CQs might encounter errors during the creation of these resources due to limitations in PCI BAR size.

Keywords: RDMA

Discovered in Version: 32.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 32.42.1000

3976276

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the SFF module from accessing the EEPROM data when removing the CMIS module and inserting the SFF module instead of it.

Keywords: EEPROM, SFF, CMIS

Discovered in Version: 32.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 32.42.1000

