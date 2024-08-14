Changes and New Features
|
Feature/Change
|
Description
|
32.42.1000
|
Memory Slow Release
|
Added a new command interface "Memory slow release" to enable/disable holding memory pages for a defined period of time. Once the timer expires, the firmware will return the pages to the driver.
|
Server's Resource Size
|
Increased the server's resource size for 10k data QP (connections from NVME initiator) attached to the XRQ upon 32MB, 64MB, 128MB, 256MB staging buffer.
|
Hotplug Power Off for Virtio FS
|
Added support for Hotplug Power Off for Virtio FS (hotplug_power_off).
|
Kernel Lockdown
|
Added support for MVTS register via a miscellaneous driver using the access_register PRM command.
|
Dynamic Queue Modification
|
Added support for Virtio devices' dynamic queue modification. A Virtio PF manages the available number of queues (doorbells) that can be allocated to its Virtio VFs.
|
Managed Hot-Plug
|
Added support for remove/plugged-in Memory Device units while the system is active. To insert/remove the device while the system is active, use the Attention Button Control or User OS Commands, press Attention Butten if exists or write SW Command if not exists.
Note: This capability is not enabled by default, to enable managed hot plug, configure the following setting using mlxconfig and then power-cycle:
|
ResourceDump QP_INFO
|
Added QP_INFO segment to resource dump access_register command.
|
Maximum Number of EQs
|
Added a new hca_cap call max_num_eqs_24b to report the number of EQs for VFs, PFs of ECPFs, and SFs.
Note: It is only writable for SFs.
|
MSIX
|
Firmware allocates the MSIX/VQ resources according to the function number, thus, every VF function will get the same number of MSIX/VQ.
For example: In case of a total of 8K MSIX locked ICMC resource, each VF will get 8K MSIX/ (384 vblk VF + 128 vnet VF) = 16 MSIX by symmetric distribution.
As of firmware v32.42.100x, X_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX are added to set the Emulation VF device MSIX number in NVCONFIG, such as VIRTIO_VBLK_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX (=8 MSIx for this user case) and VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX (=32 MSIx for this user case).
|
MSIX Allocation
|
The user can now know the exact number of allocated MSIX by the firmware using the new added call actual_msix_number.
|
Dynamic MSIX Allocation
|
Each VF can allocate all VFs' MSIX of the PF as a free pool of the PF. The new modification, increased the maximum VNET/VBLK VF MSIX number from 64 to 256. To see the new value, query the cmd_hca_cap.max_dynamic_vf_msix_table_size.
Now each VF will get the number of MSI by the asymmetric distribution according to the new VF MSIX configuration (X_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX).
If there are not enough MSIX to be allocated, the actual number of MSIXs will be deduced from the total free number and not from the NVCONFIG value. The actual_msix_number value is shown as LSPCI value. To get the actual_msix_number in the PCI device, query the "Current" column of the mlxconfig, which is the same as the ‘lspci’ shown.
|
MMO: Cache-Invalidate WQE
|
Enabled Cache-Invalidate WQE (OPCODE=”MMO”) with OPC_MOD=”DPU_CACHE_INVALIDATE" by default for DPU GVMI. Additionally, added related capabilities to show if this capability is supported and what is the maximum supported data size to be invalidated (2MB by default.).
|
Steering SF Traffic to a Specific PF MSI-X
|
MSI-X on SF can be received now through the PF's MSI-X vector.
|
Bug Fixes
|
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.