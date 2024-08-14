Firmware Compatible Products
These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® BlueField-3 SmartNICs firmware. This firmware supports the following protocols:
InfiniBand - EDR, HDR100, HDR, NDR2002, NDR2
Ethernet - 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 50GbE1, 100GbE1, 200GbE2, 400GbE2
PCI Express 4.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1
1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.
2. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.
SKU
PSID
Description
900-9D3B6-00CN-AB0
MT_0000000883
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3240 P-Series Dual-slot FHHL DPU; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled
900-9D3B6-00CV-AA0
MT_0000000884
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220 P-Series FHHL DPU; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled
900-9D3B6-00SN-AB0
MT_0000000964
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3240 P-Series Dual-slot FHHL DPU; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled
900-9D3B6-00SV-AA0
MT_0000000965
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220 P-Series FHHL DPU; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled
900-9D3B4-00CC-EA0
MT_0000000966
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210L E-series FHHL SuperNIC; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled
900-9D3B4-00SC-EA0
MT_0000000967
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210L E-series FHHL SuperNIC; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled
900-9D3B4-00EN-EA0
MT_0000001010
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3140L E-Series FHHL SuperNIC; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Single-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled
900-9D3B4-00PN-EA0
MT_0000001011
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3140L E-Series FHHL SuperNIC; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Single-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled
900-9D3B6-00CC-AA0
MT_0000001024
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210 P-Series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC;Crypto Enabled
900-9D3B6-00SC-AA0
MT_0000001025
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210 P-Series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled
900-9D3D4-00EN-HA0
MT_0000001069
Nvidia BlueField-3 B3140H E-series HHHL SuperNIC; 400GbE (default mode) / NDR IB; Single-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled
900-9D3D4-00NN-HA0
MT_0000001070
Nvidia BlueField-3 B3140H E-series HHHL SuperNIC; 400GbE (default mode) /NDR IB; Single-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled
900-9D3C6-00CV-DA0
MT_0000001075
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220SH E-Series FHHL Storage Controller; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 48GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot
900-9D3C6-00CV-GA0
MT_0000001083
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220SH E-Series No heatsink FHHL Storage Controller; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 48GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled
900-9D3B4-00CV-EA0
MT_0000001093
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220L E-Series FHHL SuperNIC; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled
900-9D3B4-00SV-EA0
MT_0000001094
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220L E-Series FHHL SuperNIC; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled
900-9D3C6-00SV-GA0
MT_0000001101
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220SH E-Series No Heatsink FHHL Storage Controller; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 48GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled
900-9D3C6-00SV-DA0
MT_0000001102
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220SH E-Series FHHL Storage Controller; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 48GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled;
900-9D3B6-00CC-EA0
MT_0000001115
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210E E-Series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled
900-9D3B6-00SC-EA0
MT_0000001117
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210E E-Series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled
900-9D3B6-00CN-PA0
MT_0000001188
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3240 P-Series FHHL DPU for Cold Aisle; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled
900-9D3B6-00CV-PA0
MT_0000001196
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220 P-Series FHHL DPU for Cold Aisle; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled; Tall Bracket
The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:
Supported Version
NVIDIA BlueField-3 Firmware
32.42.1000 / 32.41.1000 / 32.40.1000
BlueField DPU OS Software
4.8.0
MLNX_OFED / DOCA-HOST
24.07-0.6.1.0 / 24.04-0.6.6.0 / 24.01-0.3.3.1
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
MLNX_EN (MLNX_OFED based code)
24.07-0.6.1.0 / 24.04-0.6.6.0 / 24.01-0.3.3.1
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
WinOF-2
24.7.50000 / 24.4.50000 / 24.1.50000
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
MFT
4.29.0-131 / 4.28.0-92 / 4.27.0
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
mstflint
4.29.0-131 / 4.28.0-92 / 4.27.0
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
FlexBoot
3.7.500
UEFI
14.35.15
MLNX-OS
3.10.5002 onwards
Cumulus
5.4 onwards
NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware
31.2012.1024 onwards
NVIDIA Quantum Firmware
27.2012.1010 onwards
Congestion Control (default algorithm)
ZTR-RTTCC