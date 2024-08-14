Unsupported Functionalities

As of firmware v32.38.1002, DPU NIC mode has been updated. To upgrade to firmware v32.38.1002:

Set mlxconfig to move to DPU mode (if not already there). Copy Copied! sudo mst start sudo mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/<device> s INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL= 1 INTERNAL_CPU_OFFLOAD_ENGINE= 0 Power-cycle the host. Flash the latest BFB file (v2.2.0). Set mlxconfig. Copy Copied! sudo mst start sudo mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/<device> s INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL= 1 INTERNAL_CPU_OFFLOAD_ENGINE= 1 Set EXP_ROM_UEFI_ARM_ENABLE = True (1). If EXP_ROM_UEFI_ARM_ENABLE = False (0), perform the following on the Arm/SoC side: Copy Copied! sudo mst start sudo mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/<device> s EXP_ROM_UEFI_ARM_ENABLE = 1 Power-cycle the host.