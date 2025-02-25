NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU NIC Firmware Release Notes v32.43.2408
Bug Fixes History

Note

This section includes history of bug fixes of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions Release Notes .

Internal Ref.

Issue

4040226

Description: Added a recovery step in case of CQ doorbell getting lost during VF migration.

Keywords: VF migration

Discovered in Version: 32.42.1000

Fixed in Release: 32.43.1014

4120411

Description: Fixed an issue that occasionally caused PTP accuracy degradation for port speed configured to 1G or 10G.

Keywords: PTP

Discovered in Version: 32.42.1000

Fixed in Release: 32.43.1014

4029209

Description: Modified the UEFI driver MFLR send behavior upon boot. Now MFLR is send only if there is a setting change and not per boot.

Keywords: UEFI, reset, warm reboot

Discovered in Version: 32.40.1000

Fixed in Release: 32.43.1014

4014351

Description: Fixed the query for FACTORY default NV configuration values. The firmware always returned the "next" value to be applied.

Keywords: Access register MNVDA, QUERY / SET configurations

Discovered in Version: 32.42.1000

Fixed in Release: 32.43.1014

4049465

Description: Changed the PCI Gen4/5 default CTLE VGA gain.

Keywords: PCI Gen4/5 CTLE VGA gain

Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048

Fixed in Release: 32.43.1014

4042576

Description: Changed the static configuration for Gen4/5 in the SerDes to support high gain signal.

Keywords: PCIe Gen4/5 static serdes configuration

Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048

Fixed in Release: 32.43.1014

3605828 / 3629606

Description: Some pre-OS environments may fail when sensing a hot-plug operation during their boot stage.

Keywords: Hot-plug operation

Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048

Fixed in Release: 32.43.1014

4075068

Description: Added address validation in MLNX OEM CMD 0x0032 (get debug info) to be 4-bytes aligned.

Keywords: Address validation, 0x0032

Discovered in Version: 32.40.1000

Fixed in Release: 32.43.1014

4050367

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in MCTP SMBUS TX buffer corruption in multi-bmc topology. To resolve it, a separate buffer for each BMC was implemented.

Keywords: MCTP SMBUS TX buffer

Discovered in Version: 32.40.1000

Fixed in Release: 32.43.1014

Internal Ref.

Issue

3949320

Description: Fixed the partition default value in firmware when MFT builds the bin file. Additionally, in "root certificate" partition, modified the discovery flow in case both of the "root certificate" partition are invalid by erasing them before they are used.

Keywords: Partition

Discovered in Version: 32.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 32.42.1000

3985535

Description: Fixed an issue that caused RDE PortMetrics property Transceivers.SupplyVoltage to be reflected in incorrect units of 100uV instead of V.

Keywords: RDE

Discovered in Version: 32.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 32.42.1000

3938744

Description: Prevented HCA_CAP from allowing rogue drivers to create more EQs than the number allowed in the HCA_CAP.max_num_eqs.

Keywords: HCA_CAP

Discovered in Version: 32.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 32.42.1000

3898979

Description: Fixed the CMIS deactivation process for 2 lanes modules.

Keywords: CMIS

Discovered in Version: 32.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 32.42.1000

3885845

Description: Added support for unique boot configuration for Micron SSDs via ALT5 INI.

Keywords: Micron SSDs, ALT5 INI

Discovered in Version: 32.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 32.42.1000

3937932

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented RTT response from being send thus resulting in a firmware assert with ext_synd=0x8175 in dmesg when starting the DoCA PCC NP application and the queue size is higher than 16.

Keywords: PCC NP, pcc_np_config_obj, queue size

Discovered in Version: 32.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 32.42.1000

3949792

Description: Fixed the esw scheduling rate limiter behavior to present more accurate information for virtio_net VFs and irtio_blk VFs.

Keywords: Rate limiter

Discovered in Version: 32.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 32.42.1000

3652616

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented CNP or RTT counters from wrapping around properly.

Keywords: CNP, RTT, counter

Discovered in Version: 32.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 32.42.1000

3932734

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented virtio blocked devices from being re-enabled after rebooting the server with a Virtio Block device enabled, because of a firmware internal error 7 which appears in the Host Dmesg.

The following error will appear in the SNAP logs "Failed to start pci device: open BLK device for vhca_id 0×2 failed".

Keywords: Virtio, Internal error, server reboot

Discovered in Version: 32.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 32.42.1000

3546668

Description: Fixed an issue in systems with 64k page size, where applications opening a substantial amount of RDMA resources such as UARs, QPs, and CQs might encounter errors during the creation of these resources due to limitations in PCI BAR size.

Keywords: RDMA

Discovered in Version: 32.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 32.42.1000

3976276

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the SFF module from accessing the EEPROM data when removing the CMIS module and inserting the SFF module instead of it.

Keywords: EEPROM, SFF, CMIS

Discovered in Version: 32.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 32.42.1000

Internal Ref.

Issue

3675068

Description: Added the TX_SCHEDULER_FWS_REACTIVITY nvconfig flag to solved an mlnx_qos ETS settings issue.

Keywords: nvconfig, ETS

Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048

Fixed in Release: 32.41.1000

3787123

Description: Improved ZTR_RTTCC algorithm fairness when running with 4K MTU.

Keywords: PCC

Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048

Fixed in Release: 32.41.1000

3729783

Description: Fixed an issue where Congestion Control could malfunction due to an invalid database.

Keywords: Congestion Control

Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048

Fixed in Release: 32.41.1000

3809139

Description: Enabled NC-SI NVIDIA OEM command Get PF MAC Address accessed inexistent PF MAC when "Hide second port".

Keywords: NC-SI

Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048

Fixed in Release: 32.41.1000

Internal Ref.

Issue

3712016

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented Congestion Control from behaving properly when GRH is used in traffic of an IB cluster.

Keywords: IB Congestion Control, CNP, SL

Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048

Fixed in Release: 32.40.1000

3708035

Description: Fixed an issue with Selective-Repeat configuration which occasionally caused retransmission to wait for timeout instead of out-of-sequence NACK.

Keywords: RoCE, SR

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 32.40.1000

3695219

Description: Enabled the lowest minimum rate for SW DCQCN to enable congestion control to hold a larger amount of QPs without pauses or drops.

Keywords: Congestion control, PCC, DCQCN

Discovered in Version: 32.38.3056

Fixed in Release: 32.40.1000

3481864

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in console getting stuck and kernel call trace when trying to destroy native VFs or unload the MLNX_OFED driver when setting the mlxconfig configuration of 192 native VFs + 416 VBLK VFs + 416 VNET VFs.

Keywords: Call trace, host, NIC mode, DPU mode

Discovered in Version: 32.38.3056

Fixed in Release: 32.40.1000

3659549

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in packets loss in 3rd party NVMF target when using migreq==0 over ethernet. Such error is now ignored, and the systems stays with the current (MIGRATED) PA state.

Keywords: NVMe-oF Connectivity

Discovered in Version: 32.38.3056

Fixed in Release: 32.40.1000

3469692

Description: Added support for 16M IPsec sessions.

Keywords: IPsec

Discovered in Version: 32.38.3056

Fixed in Release: 32.40.1000

3671356

Description: Added new parameters for PLDM temperature thresholds to the B3140H DPU cards:

  • Warning - 97 C

  • Critical - 102 C

  • Hysteresis - 5 C

Keywords: PLDM, temperature

Discovered in Version: 32.38.3056

Fixed in Release: 32.40.1000

3686150

Description: Fixed an issue in the RTT template that resulted in letters at the end of the filename being dropped from its description as they were not aligned when querying for the description using the PPCC command.

Keywords: PPCC, DOCA PCC

Discovered in Version: 32.38.3056

Fixed in Release: 32.40.1000
