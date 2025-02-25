Bug Fixes History
This section includes history of bug fixes of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions Release Notes .
4040226
Description: Added a recovery step in case of CQ doorbell getting lost during VF migration.
Keywords: VF migration
Discovered in Version: 32.42.1000
Fixed in Release: 32.43.1014
4120411
Description: Fixed an issue that occasionally caused PTP accuracy degradation for port speed configured to 1G or 10G.
Keywords: PTP
Discovered in Version: 32.42.1000
Fixed in Release: 32.43.1014
4029209
Description: Modified the UEFI driver MFLR send behavior upon boot. Now MFLR is send only if there is a setting change and not per boot.
Keywords: UEFI, reset, warm reboot
Discovered in Version: 32.40.1000
Fixed in Release: 32.43.1014
4014351
Description: Fixed the query for FACTORY default NV configuration values. The firmware always returned the "next" value to be applied.
Keywords: Access register MNVDA, QUERY / SET configurations
Discovered in Version: 32.42.1000
Fixed in Release: 32.43.1014
4049465
Description: Changed the PCI Gen4/5 default CTLE VGA gain.
Keywords: PCI Gen4/5 CTLE VGA gain
Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048
Fixed in Release: 32.43.1014
4042576
Description: Changed the static configuration for Gen4/5 in the SerDes to support high gain signal.
Keywords: PCIe Gen4/5 static serdes configuration
Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048
Fixed in Release: 32.43.1014
3605828 / 3629606
Description: Some pre-OS environments may fail when sensing a hot-plug operation during their boot stage.
Keywords: Hot-plug operation
Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048
Fixed in Release: 32.43.1014
4075068
Description: Added address validation in MLNX OEM CMD 0x0032 (get debug info) to be 4-bytes aligned.
Keywords: Address validation, 0x0032
Discovered in Version: 32.40.1000
Fixed in Release: 32.43.1014
4050367
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in MCTP SMBUS TX buffer corruption in multi-bmc topology. To resolve it, a separate buffer for each BMC was implemented.
Keywords: MCTP SMBUS TX buffer
Discovered in Version: 32.40.1000
Fixed in Release: 32.43.1014
3949320
Description: Fixed the partition default value in firmware when MFT builds the bin file. Additionally, in "root certificate" partition, modified the discovery flow in case both of the "root certificate" partition are invalid by erasing them before they are used.
Keywords: Partition
Discovered in Version: 32.41.1000
Fixed in Release: 32.42.1000
3985535
Description: Fixed an issue that caused RDE PortMetrics property Transceivers.SupplyVoltage to be reflected in incorrect units of 100uV instead of V.
Keywords: RDE
Discovered in Version: 32.41.1000
Fixed in Release: 32.42.1000
3938744
Description: Prevented HCA_CAP from allowing rogue drivers to create more EQs than the number allowed in the HCA_CAP.max_num_eqs.
Keywords: HCA_CAP
Discovered in Version: 32.41.1000
Fixed in Release: 32.42.1000
3898979
Description: Fixed the CMIS deactivation process for 2 lanes modules.
Keywords: CMIS
Discovered in Version: 32.41.1000
Fixed in Release: 32.42.1000
3885845
Description: Added support for unique boot configuration for Micron SSDs via ALT5 INI.
Keywords: Micron SSDs, ALT5 INI
Discovered in Version: 32.41.1000
Fixed in Release: 32.42.1000
3937932
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented RTT response from being send thus resulting in a firmware assert with
Keywords: PCC NP, pcc_np_config_obj, queue size
Discovered in Version: 32.41.1000
Fixed in Release: 32.42.1000
3949792
Description: Fixed the esw scheduling rate limiter behavior to present more accurate information for virtio_net VFs and irtio_blk VFs.
Keywords: Rate limiter
Discovered in Version: 32.41.1000
Fixed in Release: 32.42.1000
3652616
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented CNP or RTT counters from wrapping around properly.
Keywords: CNP, RTT, counter
Discovered in Version: 32.41.1000
Fixed in Release: 32.42.1000
3932734
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented virtio blocked devices from being re-enabled after rebooting the server with a Virtio Block device enabled, because of a firmware internal error 7 which appears in the Host Dmesg.
The following error will appear in the SNAP logs "Failed to start pci device: open BLK device for vhca_id 0×2 failed".
Keywords: Virtio, Internal error, server reboot
Discovered in Version: 32.41.1000
Fixed in Release: 32.42.1000
3546668
Description: Fixed an issue in systems with 64k page size, where applications opening a substantial amount of RDMA resources such as UARs, QPs, and CQs might encounter errors during the creation of these resources due to limitations in PCI BAR size.
Keywords: RDMA
Discovered in Version: 32.41.1000
Fixed in Release: 32.42.1000
3976276
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the SFF module from accessing the EEPROM data when removing the CMIS module and inserting the SFF module instead of it.
Keywords: EEPROM, SFF, CMIS
Discovered in Version: 32.41.1000
Fixed in Release: 32.42.1000
3675068
Description: Added the TX_SCHEDULER_FWS_REACTIVITY nvconfig flag to solved an mlnx_qos ETS settings issue.
Keywords: nvconfig, ETS
Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048
Fixed in Release: 32.41.1000
3787123
Description: Improved ZTR_RTTCC algorithm fairness when running with 4K MTU.
Keywords: PCC
Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048
Fixed in Release: 32.41.1000
3729783
Description: Fixed an issue where Congestion Control could malfunction due to an invalid database.
Keywords: Congestion Control
Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048
Fixed in Release: 32.41.1000
3809139
Description: Enabled NC-SI NVIDIA OEM command Get PF MAC Address accessed inexistent PF MAC when "Hide second port".
Keywords: NC-SI
Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048
Fixed in Release: 32.41.1000
3712016
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented Congestion Control from behaving properly when GRH is used in traffic of an IB cluster.
Keywords: IB Congestion Control, CNP, SL
Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048
Fixed in Release: 32.40.1000
3708035
Description: Fixed an issue with Selective-Repeat configuration which occasionally caused retransmission to wait for timeout instead of out-of-sequence NACK.
Keywords: RoCE, SR
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 32.40.1000
3695219
Description: Enabled the lowest minimum rate for SW DCQCN to enable congestion control to hold a larger amount of QPs without pauses or drops.
Keywords: Congestion control, PCC, DCQCN
Discovered in Version: 32.38.3056
Fixed in Release: 32.40.1000
3481864
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in console getting stuck and kernel call trace when trying to destroy native VFs or unload the MLNX_OFED driver when setting the mlxconfig configuration of 192 native VFs + 416 VBLK VFs + 416 VNET VFs.
Keywords: Call trace, host, NIC mode, DPU mode
Discovered in Version: 32.38.3056
Fixed in Release: 32.40.1000
3659549
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in packets loss in 3rd party NVMF target when using
Keywords: NVMe-oF Connectivity
Discovered in Version: 32.38.3056
Fixed in Release: 32.40.1000
3469692
Description: Added support for 16M IPsec sessions.
Keywords: IPsec
Discovered in Version: 32.38.3056
Fixed in Release: 32.40.1000
3671356
Description: Added new parameters for PLDM temperature thresholds to the B3140H DPU cards:
Keywords: PLDM, temperature
Discovered in Version: 32.38.3056
Fixed in Release: 32.40.1000
3686150
Description: Fixed an issue in the RTT template that resulted in letters at the end of the filename being dropped from its description as they were not aligned when querying for the description using the PPCC command.
Keywords: PPCC, DOCA PCC
Discovered in Version: 32.38.3056
Fixed in Release: 32.40.1000