Changes and New Feature History
This section includes history of changes and new feature of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions.
Feature/Change
Description
32.43.1014
Programmable Congestion Control (PCC)
Migrated PCC NP solution from ACE hardware platform to DPA hardware platform. The new capability is applicable to the following 2 modes:
The first mode is used to support ZTRCC RX bytes in RTT response.
HPCC2 Custom Header
Added support for HPCC2 custom header insertion in RTT request packets for DOCA PCC. The capability will be supported when setting
Hight Availability for virtio-net-controller
Added support for a second emulation VirtIO blk and net device on the same vHCA to enable switching to the second emulation device and reduce downtime.
RDMA Telemetry
Added the option to indicate an error CQE event on every selected function per eSwitch manager. This indication is defined as a new WQE including the relevant information about the error (such as: syndrome, function_id, timestamp, QPs num etc.).
The feature is configured using a new general object: RDMA-Telemetry object, and depends on the following new caps:
UID Permissions
Extended kernel lockdown permission set. The following sub-operations can now be called by tools (permission TOOLS_RESORCES) using new HCA capability bitmask field: tool_partial_cap.
The 5 sub-operations are:
The new added caps are:
Cross E-Switch Scheduling
Added support for QoS scheduling across multiple E-Switches grouped in a LAG. VPort members of a Physical Function can be added to a rate group from another Physical Function and rate limits of the group will apply to those VPort members as well.
Jump from NIC_TX to FDB_TX
Added
Jump to TIR or queue from FDB on Tx
Enabled hop reduction by bypassing NIC domain in various use cases. Such action r educes the number of hops (improves PPS) to deal with mass number of flows and devices.
To enable this new capability, a new STC action type "JUMP_TO_FDB_RX" was added to allow jumping into the RX side of a table.
Virtual Quality of Service
Added a new scheduling element type ("TC_ARB") capability in the VQoS domain (Virtual Quality of Service), to support TC arbitration between functions (VPORTs).
Hotplug/Unplug on VirtIO Devices when the Host is Powered OFF
Enabled hotplug/hotunplug during device's power off or power cycle to prevent the device from getting stuck.
2-steps-hotplug
Added support for 2-steps-hotplug capability. The device is plugged with "free" status by default, and it will not appear on the bus until being modified to "hotplug" status.
32.42.1000
Memory Slow Release
Added a new command interface "Memory slow release" to enable/disable holding memory pages for a defined period of time. Once the timer expires, the firmware will return the pages to the driver.
Server's Resource Size
Increased the server's resource size for 10k data QP (connections from NVME initiator) attached to the XRQ upon 32MB, 64MB, 128MB, 256MB staging buffer.
Hotplug Power Off for Virtio FS
Added support for Hotplug Power Off for Virtio FS (hotplug_power_off).
Kernel Lockdown
Added support for MVTS register via a miscellaneous driver using the access_register PRM command.
Dynamic Queue Modification
Added support for Virtio devices' dynamic queue modification. A Virtio PF manages the available number of queues (doorbells) that can be allocated to its Virtio VFs.
Managed Hot-Plug
Added support for remove/plugged-in Memory Device units while the system is active. To insert/remove the device while the system is active, use the Attention Button Control or User OS Commands, press Attention Butten if exists or write SW Command if not exists.
Note: This capability is not enabled by default, to enable managed hot plug, configure the following setting using mlxconfig and then power-cycle:
ResourceDump QP_INFO
Added QP_INFO segment to resource dump access_register command.
Maximum Number of EQs
Added a new
Note: It is only writable for SFs.
MSIX
Firmware allocates the MSIX/VQ resources according to the function number, thus, every VF function will get the same number of MSIX/VQ.
For example: In case of a total of 8K MSIX locked ICMC resource, each VF will get 8K MSIX/ (384 vblk VF + 128 vnet VF) = 16 MSIX by symmetric distribution.
As of firmware v32.42.100x, X_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX are added to set the Emulation VF device MSIX number in NVCONFIG, such as VIRTIO_VBLK_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX (=8 MSIx for this user case) and VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX (=32 MSIx for this user case).
MSIX Allocation
The user can now know the exact number of allocated MSIX by the firmware using the new added call
Dynamic MSIX Allocation
Each VF can allocate all VFs' MSIX of the PF as a free pool of the PF. The new modification, increased the maximum VNET/VBLK VF MSIX number from 64 to 256. To see the new value, query the
Now each VF will get the number of MSI by the asymmetric distribution according to the new VF MSIX configuration (X_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX).
If there are not enough MSIX to be allocated, the actual number of MSIXs will be deduced from the total free number and not from the NVCONFIG value. The
MMO: Cache-Invalidate WQE
Enabled Cache-Invalidate WQE (OPCODE=”MMO”) with OPC_MOD=”DPU_CACHE_INVALIDATE" by default for DPU GVMI. Additionally, added related capabilities to show if this capability is supported and what is the maximum supported data size to be invalidated (2MB by default.).
Steering SF Traffic to a Specific PF MSI-X
MSI-X on SF can be received now through the PF's MSI-X vector.
32.41.1000
SuperNIC Mode
SuperNIC mode is now the default mode for the following SKUs:
virtio-net Emulation Device
Added support for VIRTIO_NET_F_HASH_REPORT(57) bit for the virtio-net emulation device.
Added support for VIRTIO_NET_F_SPEED_DUPLEX(63) bit for the virtio-net emulation device.
virtio Full Emulation
Added support for virtio full emulation scale up to 2k devices.
ODP Event
Added support for the following prefetch fields on ODP event: pre_demand_fault_pages, post_demand_fault_pages.
TRNG FIPS Compliance
Implemented Deterministic Random Bit Generator (DRBG) algorithm on top of firmware TRNG (the source for raw data input) in accordance with NIST SP800-90A.
PSP
Added support for PSP in Hardware Steering.
NVConfig
Added a new NVConfig option to copy AR bit from the BTH header to the DHCP header.
Generic Emulation
Generic Emulation enables the programmers to define their own custom PCI devices to be exposed to the host using the new hot-plug/unplug function flow. The API enables the programmer to control the device BARs layout, software defined BAR registers and hardware offloading mechanisms (MSI-X, DBs).
Steering
Added the option provide field's offset and length in Steering add_action option.
Steering Match
Added support for steering match on packet l4_type through FTG/FTE.
RSHIM PF
RSHIM PF functionalities are now dynamically locked/unlocked during runtime by Platform BMC via the NC-SI commands.
BAR Pages
Added support for 64KB pages.
Note: Configuring BAR_PAGE_ALIGNMENT to ALIGN_64KB(2) while one of the following is configured will cause the device to ignore the BAR_PAGE_ALIGNMENT configuration:
ATF/UEFI Version Query
Added the ability to query ATF/UEFI version via the MISOC register.
Programmable Congestion Control
Added support for PCC NP for RTT according to the IFA2.0 standards.
Flex Parser Merge Mechanism
Extended Flex Parser merge mechanism to support hardware capabilities.
Flex Parser
Enabled the option to disable the native parser when the parse graph node is configured with the same conditions.
Flex Parser
Added support for father/son headers parsing.
LRO
Added support for tunnel_offload in LRO.
32.40.1000
Socket Direct Single netdev Mapped to Two PCIe Devices
Enabled Single Netdev mapping to two PCIe devices (Socket Direct).
Now multiple devices (PFs) of the same port can be combined under a single netdev instance. Traffic is passed through different devices belonging to different NUMA sockets, thus saving cross-NUMA traffic and allowing apps running on the same netdev from different NUMAs to still feel a sense of proximity to the device and achieve improved performance.
The netdev is destroyed once any of the PFs is removed. A proper configuration would utilize the correct close NUMA when working on a certain app/CPU.
Currently, this capability is limited to PFs only, and up to two devices (sockets). To enable the feature, one must configure the same Socket Direct group (non zero) for both PFs through mlxconfig SD_GROUP.
ACL
Added support for egress ACL to the uplink by adding a new bit to the Set Flow Table Entry: allow_fdb_uplink_hairpin.
Port Rate Limiting
Added a new access register (PBWS) to set the port maximum bandwidth to a value between 95% to 100%.
mlxconfig
Added a new NVConfig parameter to force Congestion Control algorithm to be SW-DCQCN.
