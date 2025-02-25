Changes and New Feature History

Added a new command interface "Memory slow release" to enable/disable holding memory pages for a defined period of time. Once the timer expires, the firmware will return the pages to the driver.

Added support for Virtio devices' dynamic queue modification. A Virtio PF manages the available number of queues (doorbells) that can be allocated to its Virtio VFs.

*Description: when set, the BlueField-3 enables the serializer that is connected to the SMC bridge board and enables the bitstream.

Note: This capability is not enabled by default, to enable managed hot plug, configure the following setting using mlxconfig and then power-cycle:

Added support for remove/plugged-in Memory Device units while the system is active. To insert/remove the device while the system is active, use the Attention Button Control or User OS Commands, press Attention Butten if exists or write SW Command if not exists.

Added a new hca_cap call max_num_eqs_24b to report the number of EQs for VFs, PFs of ECPFs, and SFs.

As of firmware v32.42.100x, X_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX are added to set the Emulation VF device MSIX number in NVCONFIG, such as VIRTIO_VBLK_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX (=8 MSIx for this user case) and VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX (=32 MSIx for this user case).

For example: In case of a total of 8K MSIX locked ICMC resource, each VF will get 8K MSIX/ (384 vblk VF + 128 vnet VF) = 16 MSIX by symmetric distribution.

Firmware allocates the MSIX/VQ resources according to the function number, thus, every VF function will get the same number of MSIX/VQ.

The user can now know the exact number of allocated MSIX by the firmware using the new added call actual_msix_number .

Dynamic MSIX Allocation