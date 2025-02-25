NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU NIC Firmware Release Notes v32.43.2408
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU NIC Firmware Release Notes v32.43.2408  Changes and New Features

Changes and New Features

Note

Security Hardening Enhancements: This release contains important reliability improvements and security hardening enhancements. NVIDIA recommends upgrading your devices' firmware to this release to improve the devices’ firmware security and reliability.

Info

To generate PLDM packages for firmware updates, users must install and use the MFT version that corresponds with the respective firmware release.

Feature/Change

Description

32.43.2408

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.

Backward Compatibility

This section will include all the features that their backward compatibility is broken at a certain release.

Category/Feature

Description

DPA Outbox Blocking-Mode

As of firmware v32.43.2026, when the switch DPA Outbox configuration is in non-blocking mode, where DPA Outbox requests complete immediately (do not wait for completion), DPA Kernel, FlexIO SDK and DPA applications should use the "busy" bit check before performing DPA Outbox operations.

To avoid any issues, it is recommended to update the firmware version together with the FlexIO SDK and DPA Applications.

DPA Thread Context

Due to performance optimization, as of firmware v32.43.2026, DPA Thread context is changed in the DPA Kernel and such change will affect DPA applications.

To avoid any issues, it is recommended to update the firmware version together with the FlexIO SDK and DPA Applications.
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 25, 2025
content here