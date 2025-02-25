Changes and New Features
Security Hardening Enhancements: This release contains important reliability improvements and security hardening enhancements. NVIDIA recommends upgrading your devices' firmware to this release to improve the devices’ firmware security and reliability.
To generate PLDM packages for firmware updates, users must install and use the MFT version that corresponds with the respective firmware release.
Feature/Change
Description
32.43.2408
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
This section will include all the features that their backward compatibility is broken at a certain release.
Category/Feature
Description
DPA Outbox Blocking-Mode
As of firmware v32.43.2026, when the switch DPA Outbox configuration is in non-blocking mode, where DPA Outbox requests complete immediately (do not wait for completion), DPA Kernel, FlexIO SDK and DPA applications should use the "busy" bit check before performing DPA Outbox operations.
To avoid any issues, it is recommended to update the firmware version together with the FlexIO SDK and DPA Applications.
DPA Thread Context
Due to performance optimization, as of firmware v32.43.2026, DPA Thread context is changed in the DPA Kernel and such change will affect DPA applications.
To avoid any issues, it is recommended to update the firmware version together with the FlexIO SDK and DPA Applications.