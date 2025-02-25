NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU NIC Firmware Release Notes v32.43.2408
Customer Affecting Changes

Changes in This Release

This section provides a list of changes that took place in the current version and break compatibility/interface, discontinue support for features and/or OS versions, etc.

Introduced in Version

Description

Changes Planned for Future Releases

This section provides a list of changes that will take place in a future version of the product and will break compatibility/interface, discontinue support for features and/or OS versions, etc.

Planned for Version

Description

Changes in Earlier Releases

This section provides a list of changes that took place throughout the past two major releases that broke compatibility/interface, discontinued support for features and/or OS versions, etc.

For an archive of all changes, please refer to the Release Notes History section.

Introduced in Version

Description

Customer Impact and Recommendation

32.43.2026

DPA Outbox Blocking-Mode

Due to a silicon issue, as of firmware version 32.43.2026, the DPA outbox is configured to operate in non-blocking mode, causing DPA outbox requests to complete immediately without waiting for actual completion. As a result, the DPA stack must poll a "busy" bit before initiating another DPA outbox operation.

Update the firmware version to 32.43.2026 or higher or update the BF-Bundle (containing this firmware) and DOCA-Host to 2.9.x or higher.

This is mandatory for customers programming the DPA (e.g., DPA with DOCA PCC, or using NVIDIA turn-key apps which utilize the DPA (virtio-net/blk/fs, NVMe).

DPA Thread Context

Due to internal-stack API changes, as of firmware v32.43.2026, DPA thread context is changed in the DPA. This affects the overlying DPA stack.

As of firmware version 32.43.2026, internal-stack API changes have altered the DPA thread context, impacting the overlying DPA stack.

32.38.1002

DPU NIC mode working flow has been updated.

Firmware v32.38.1002 is not backward compatible with older BlueField software releases.

To upgrade to firmware v32.38.1002:

  1. Set mlxconfig to move to DPU mode (if not already there).

    sudo mst start
sudo mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/<device> s INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL=1 INTERNAL_CPU_OFFLOAD_ENGINE=0

  2. Power-cycle the host.

  3. Flash the latest BFB file (v2.2.0).

  4. Set mlxconfig.

    sudo mst start
sudo mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/<device> s INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL=1 INTERNAL_CPU_OFFLOAD_ENGINE=1

  5. Set EXP_ROM_UEFI_ARM_ENABLE = True (1).

    If EXP_ROM_UEFI_ARM_ENABLE = False (0), perform the following on the Arm/SoC side:

    sudo mst start
sudo mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/<device> s EXP_ROM_UEFI_ARM_ENABLE =1

  6. Power-cycle the host.

Discontinued Features

List of features which are supported in previous generations of hardware devices.

