Customer Affecting Changes
This section provides a list of changes that took place in the current version and break compatibility/interface, discontinue support for features and/or OS versions, etc.
Introduced in Version
Description
This section provides a list of changes that will take place in a future version of the product and will break compatibility/interface, discontinue support for features and/or OS versions, etc.
Planned for Version
Description
This section provides a list of changes that took place throughout the past two major releases that broke compatibility/interface, discontinued support for features and/or OS versions, etc.
Introduced in Version
Description
Customer Impact and Recommendation
32.43.2026
DPA Outbox Blocking-Mode
Due to a silicon issue, as of firmware version 32.43.2026, the DPA outbox is configured to operate in non-blocking mode, causing DPA outbox requests to complete immediately without waiting for actual completion. As a result, the DPA stack must poll a "busy" bit before initiating another DPA outbox operation.
Update the firmware version to 32.43.2026 or higher or update the BF-Bundle (containing this firmware) and DOCA-Host to 2.9.x or higher.
This is mandatory for customers programming the DPA (e.g., DPA with DOCA PCC, or using NVIDIA turn-key apps which utilize the DPA (virtio-net/blk/fs, NVMe).
DPA Thread Context
Due to internal-stack API changes, as of firmware v32.43.2026, DPA thread context is changed in the DPA. This affects the overlying DPA stack.
As of firmware version 32.43.2026, internal-stack API changes have altered the DPA thread context, impacting the overlying DPA stack.
32.38.1002
DPU NIC mode working flow has been updated.
Note
Firmware v32.38.1002 is not backward compatible with older BlueField software releases.
To upgrade to firmware v32.38.1002:
List of features which are supported in previous generations of hardware devices.
