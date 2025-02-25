Known Issues
Internal Ref.
Issue
4007228
Description: NC-SI pass-through requires the user to allocate a MAC address to the platform BMC.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: NC-SI pass-through
Discovered in Version: 32.41.1000
3787618
Description: NVIA register is not allowed for external host if any field of EXTERNAL_HOST_PRIV or EXTERNAL_HOST_PRIV_FAST TLVs is not set as the default.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Host privilege
Discovered in Version: 32.41.1000
3636631
Description: When configuring BlueField-3 Arm cores as PCIe root-complex, all non-mlx5 devices must always set the BlueField-3’s IOMMU to disabled or passthrough mode. Turning IOMMU “ON” requires special handling of interrupts in the driver or the use of polling. For further assistance, contact NVIDIA support .
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: IOMMU
Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048
3614529
Description: The supported DDR5 link speed in SKU B3220, is 5200 MT/s.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: DDR5 link speed
Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048
3728450
Description: SW_RESET with a pending image is currently not supported.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: SW_RESET
Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048
3614288
Description: Occasionally, the device may hang when there a hot plug is performed from a unknown direction.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Hot-plug operation
Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048
-
Description: The I2C clock fall time is lower than the 12ns minimum defined in the I2C-bus specification.
For further information, refer to the I²C-bus Specification, Version 7.0, October 2021, https://www.i2c-bus.org/.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: I2C clock
Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048
3439438
Description: When connecting to a High Speed Traffic Generator in 400G speed, the linkup time may takes up to 3 minutes.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: 400G linkup time
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
3534128
Description: External flash access such as flash read using the MFT tools will fail if there is a pending image on the flash.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Flash access
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
3534219
Description: On BlueField-3 devices, from DOCA 2.2.0 to 32.37.1306 (or lower), the host crashes when executing partial Arm reset (e.g., Arm reboot; BFB push; mlxfwreset).
Workaround: Before downgrading the firmware, perform:
Keywords: BlueField-3; downgrade
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
3547022
Description: When unloading the network drivers on an external host, sync1 reset may be still reported as 'supported' although it is not. Thus, initiating the reset flow may result in reset failure after a few minutes.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Sync1 reset
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
3439438
Description: When connecting to a Spirent switch in 400G speed, the linkup time may takes up to 3 minutes.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Spirent, 400G, linkup time
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
3178339
Description: PCIe PML1 is disabled.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: PCIe PML1
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
3525865
Description: Unexpected system behavior might be observed if the driver is loaded while reset is in progress.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Sync 1 reset, firmware reset
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
3275394
Description: When performing PCIe link secondary-bus-reset, disable/enable or mlxfwreset on AMD based Genoa systems, the device takes longer then expected to link up, due to a PCIe receiver termination misconfiguration.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: PCIe
Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306
2878841
Description: The firmware rollback fails for the signature retransmit flow if the QPN field is configured in the mkey (as it only allows the given QP to use this Mkey) as the firmware rollback flow relies on an internal QP that uses the mkey.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Signature retransmit flow
Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306
3412847
Description: Socket-Direct is currently not supported.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Socket-Direct
Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306