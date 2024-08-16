Advanced Features

Message Signaled Interrupts eXtended (MSIX) is an interrupt mechanism that allows devices to use multiple interrupt vectors, providing more efficient interrupt handling than traditional interrupt mechanisms such as shared interrupts. In Linux, MSIX is supported in the kernel and is commonly used for high-performance devices such as network adapters, storage controllers, and graphics cards. MSIX provides benefits such as reduced CPU utilization, improved device performance, and better scalability, making it a popular choice for modern hardware.

However, proper configuration and management of MSIX interrupts can be challenging and requires careful tuning to achieve optimal performance, especially in a multi-function environment as SR-IOV.

By default, BlueField distributes MSIX vectors evenly between all virtual PCIe functions (VFs). This approach is not optimal as users may choose to attach VFs to different VMs, each with a different number of resources. Dynamic MSIX management allows the user to manually control of the number of MSIX vectors provided per each VF independently.

Note Configuration and behavior are similar for all emulation types, and specifically NVMe and virtio-blk.

Dynamic MSIX management is built from several configuration steps:

PF controller must be opened with dynamic MSIX management enabled. At this point, and in any other time in the future when no VF controllers are opened ( sriov_numvfs=0 ), all PF-related MSIX vectors can be reclaimed from the VFs to the PF's free MSIX pool. User must take some of the MSIX from the free pool and give them to a certain VF during VF controller creation. When destroying a VF controller, the user may choose to release its MSIX back to the pool.

Once configured, the MSIX link to the VFs remains persistent and may change only in the following scenarios:

User explicitly requests to return VF MSIXs back to the pool during controller destruction.

PF explicitly reclaims all VF MSIXs back to the pool.

Arm reboot (FE reset/cold boot) has occurred.

To emphasize, the following scenarios do not change MSIX configuration:

Application restart/crash.

Closing and reopening PF/VFs without dynamic MSIX support.

The following is an NVMe example of dynamic MSIX configuration steps (similar configuration also applies for virtio-blk):