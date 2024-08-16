Appendix – Building SNAP Container with Custom SPDK

The SNAP source package contains the files necessary for building a container with a custom SPDK.

To build the container:

Download and install the SNAP sources package: Copy Copied! [dpu] # dpkg -i /path/snap-sources_<version>_arm64.deb

Navigate to the src folder and use it as the development environment: Copy Copied! [dpu] # cd /opt/nvidia/nvda_snap/src

Copy the following to the container folder: SNAP source package – required for installing SNAP inside the container

Custom SPDK – to container/spdk . For example: Copy Copied! [dpu] # cp /path/snap-sources_<version>_arm64.deb container/ [dpu] # git clone -b v23.01.1 --single-branch --depth 1 --recursive --shallow-submodules https://github.com/spdk/spdk.git container/spdk

Modify the spdk.sh file if necessary as it is used to compile SDPK.

To build the container: For Ubuntu, run: Copy Copied! [dpu] # ./container/build_public.sh --snap-pkg-file=snap-sources_<version>_arm64.deb

For CentOS, run: Copy Copied! [dpu] # rpm -i snap-sources-<version>.el8.aarch64.rpm [dpu] # cd /opt/nvidia/nvda_snap/src/ [dpu] # cp /path/snap-sources_<version>_arm64.deb container/ [dpu] # git clone -b v23.01.1 --single-branch --depth 1 --recursive --shallow-submodules https://github.com/spdk/spdk.git container/spdk [dpu] # yum install docker-ce docker-ce-cli [dpu] # ./container/build_public.sh --snap-pkg-file=snap-sources_<version>_arm64.deb

Transfer the created image from the Docker tool to the crictl tool. Run: Copy Copied! [dpu] # docker save doca_snap:<version> doca_snap.tar [dpu] # ctr -n=k8s.io images import doca_snap.tar Note To transfer the container image to other setups, refer to appendix "Appendix – Deploying Container on Setups Without Internet Connectivity".

To verify the image, run: Copy Copied! [DPU] # crictl images IMAGE TAG IMAGE ID SIZE docker.io/library/doca_snap <version> 79c503f0a2bd7 284MB

Edit the image filed in the container/doca_snap.yaml file. Run: Copy Copied! image: doca_snap:<version>