Appendix – Building SNAP Container with Custom SPDK
The SNAP source package contains the files necessary for building a container with a custom SPDK.
To build the container:
Download and install the SNAP sources package:
[dpu] # dpkg -i /path/snap-sources_<version>_arm64.deb
Navigate to the src folder and use it as the development environment:
[dpu] # cd /opt/nvidia/nvda_snap/src
Copy the following to the container folder:
SNAP source package – required for installing SNAP inside the container
Custom SPDK – to container/spdk. For example:
[dpu] # cp /path/snap-sources_<version>_arm64.deb container/ [dpu] # git clone -b v23.01.1 --single-branch --depth 1 --recursive --shallow-submodules https://github.com/spdk/spdk.git container/spdk
Modify the spdk.sh file if necessary as it is used to compile SDPK.
To build the container:
For Ubuntu, run:
[dpu] # ./container/build_public.sh --snap-pkg-file=snap-sources_<version>_arm64.deb
For CentOS, run:
[dpu] # rpm -i snap-sources-<version>.el8.aarch64.rpm [dpu] # cd /opt/nvidia/nvda_snap/src/ [dpu] # cp /path/snap-sources_<version>_arm64.deb container/ [dpu] # git clone -b v23.01.1 --single-branch --depth 1 --recursive --shallow-submodules https://github.com/spdk/spdk.git container/spdk [dpu] # yum install docker-ce docker-ce-cli [dpu] # ./container/build_public.sh --snap-pkg-file=snap-sources_<version>_arm64.deb
Transfer the created image from the Docker tool to the crictl tool. Run:
[dpu] # docker save doca_snap:<version> doca_snap.tar [dpu] # ctr -n=k8s.io images import doca_snap.tarNote
To transfer the container image to other setups, refer to appendix "Appendix – Deploying Container on Setups Without Internet Connectivity".
To verify the image, run:
[DPU] # crictl images IMAGE TAG IMAGE ID SIZE docker.io/library/doca_snap <version> 79c503f0a2bd7 284MB
Edit the image filed in the container/doca_snap.yaml file. Run:
image: doca_snap:<version>
Use the YAML file to deploy the container. Run:
[dpu] # cp doca_snap.yaml /etc/kubelet.d/Note
The "Container deployment preparation steps" are required.