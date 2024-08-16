On This Page
Change Log History
VQ-level state dump for virtio-blk/net
Virtio-blk recovery support enabled by default
Adjusted logging system in lower-level libs to match SNAP GA standards
Implemented support for indirect descriptors in Virtio-blk controller
Added encryption metadata support for NVMe controller
The spdk_bdev_create RPC is optional for SPDK bdevs
Introduced supervisor for improved SNAP service management
Virtio-blk recovery support
RPC log (debug)
DPA mask
Live update tool
SNAP 4.1.0 introduces the following capabilities:
NVMe recovery support
NVMeTCP XLIO support
Dynamic MSIX support
Live upgrade support
SNAP 4.0.1 introduces the following capabilities:
Beta-level support for TCP XLIO
Virtio-blk Live migration support
NVMe optional commands (write-zeros, compare, compare and write)
SNAP source package support
NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 support
Virtio-blk emulation
NVMe emulation
Hot-plug support
SR-IOV support
Container support