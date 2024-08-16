On This Page
Document Revision History
Added:
Section "Encryption"
Section "SNAP Container Live Upgrade Commands"
Section "Improving SNAP Recovery Time"
Updated:
Section "Supported Environment Variables"
Section "Live Upgrade Prerequisites"
Section "SR-IOV Dynamic MSIX Management"
Section "Appendix – DPU Firmware Configuration"
Added:
Section "UEFI Firmware Configuration"
Section "virtio_blk_controller_modify"
Section "nvme_controller_modify"
Section "Environment Variable Management"
Updated:
Section "DPA Core Mask"
Section "Allocate Hugepages"
Section "Spawning SNAP Container"
Default value for queue_depth in section "virtio_blk_emulation_device_attach"
num_queues description in section "virtio_blk_controller_create"
Section "virtio_blk_controller_bdev_detach" with new note
Example response in section "virtio_blk_controller_list"
Section "NVMe Namespace"
Section "nvme_controller_create" with bit 4 for the quirks parameter
Section "NVMe/TCP XLIO Zero Copy"
Section "RPC Log History"
Section "Supported Environment Variables" VBLK_RECOVERY_SHM default value to 1
Updated:
Section "Adjusting YAML Configuration"
Section "Stop, Start, Restart SNAP Container"
Page "SNAP RPC Commands" by removing snap_rpc.py spdk_bdev_create nvme0n1 and snap_rpc.py spdk_bdev_destroy nvme0n1
Section "Log Management"
Section "virtio_blk_controller_create" with the indirect_desc parameter
Section "Virtio-blk Hot Plug/Unplug Example"
Section "SPDK Bdev Management"
Section "NVMe Cleanup for Single Controller"
Section "NVMe Configuration for 125 VFs SR-IOV"
Page "Advanced Features" by removing snap_rpc.py spdk_bdev_create nvme0n1
Added:
Section "DPA Core Mask"
Section "RPC Log History"
Section "accel_set_options"
Section "NVMe TCP Digest Offload" code
Updated:
Number of supported NVMe VFs in section "SR-IOV Firmware Configuration" to 512
Section "Adjusting YAML Configuration"
Section "Automate SNAP Configuration (Optional)"
Section "Virtio-blk Hot Plug/Unplug Example"
Section "Debug and Log"
Section "UEFI Firmware Configuration"
Section "Supported Environment Variables"
Section "Using JSON-based RPC Protocol"
Section "emulation_device_detach_prepare" by removing pci_bdf parameter
Section "emulation_device_detach" by removing the pci_bdf and adding the ctrl parameters
Section "nvme_controller_create"
Section "nvme_controller_resume"
Section "nvme_controller_suspend"
Section "virtio_blk_controller_list" example response
Section "NVMe Cleanup for Single Controller"
Step 3 in section "NVMe Configuration for 125 VFs SR-IOV"
Section "SNAP Container Live Upgrade Procedure"
Section "NVMe/TCP XLIO Zero Copy"
Section "Virtio-blk Crash Recovery"
Section "accel_crypto_key_create" with --tweak-mode parameter
Section "NVMe TCP Digest Offload" with accel_set_options
Section "NVMe TCP Digest Offload Example" code
Section "SPDK Crypto Example" code
Section "SPDK NVMe Multipath" code
Section "OCI Configuration Example" code
NVME_EMULATION_NUM_VF value in section "NVMe Configuration"
Updated:
Section "SPDK NVMe Multipath"
Added:
Section "Recovery"
Appendix "SNAP Memory Consumption"
Moved:
Section "Host OS Configuration" to appendix
Updated:
Section "SR-IOV Firmware Configuration"
Section "Hot-plug Firmware Configuration"
Section "Downloading YAML Configuration"
Section "Stop, Start, Restart SNAP Container"
Section "Supported Environment Variables"
The description of the parameters num_queues , num_msix, vf_num_msix, under "SNAP RPC Commands"
Section "virtio_blk_controller_bdev_attach"
Section "Virtio-blk Crash Recovery"
Section "NVMe Configuration for Single Controller"
Diagram under section "Live Upgrade Flow"
Section "NVMe Configuration"
Section "VirtIO-blk Configuration"
Section "System Configuration Parameters"
First release