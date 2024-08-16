SNAP Deployment

Note FW configuration may expose new emulated PCI functions, which can be later used by the host's OS. As such, user must make sure all exposed PCI functions (static/hotplug PFs, VFs) are backed by a supporting SNAP SW configuration, otherwise these functions will remain malfunctioning and host behavior will be undefined.

Clear the firmware config before implementing the required configuration: Copy Copied! [dpu] mst start [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 reset Review the firmware configuration: Copy Copied! [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 query Output example: Copy Copied! mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 -e query | grep NVME Configurations: Default Current Next Boot * NVME_EMULATION_ENABLE False(0) True(1) True(1) * NVME_EMULATION_NUM_VF 0 125 125 * NVME_EMULATION_NUM_PF 1 2 2 NVME_EMULATION_VENDOR_ID 5555 5555 5555 NVME_EMULATION_DEVICE_ID 24577 24577 24577 NVME_EMULATION_CLASS_CODE 67586 67586 67586 NVME_EMULATION_REVISION_ID 0 0 0 NVME_EMULATION_SUBSYSTEM_VENDOR_ID 0 0 0 Where the output provides 5 columns: Non-default configuration marker (*)

Firmware configuration name

Default firmware value

Current firmware value

Firmware value after reboot – shows a configuration update which is pending system reboot To enable storage emulation options, the first DPU must be set to work in internal CPU model: Copy Copied! [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL=1 To enable the firmware config with virtio-blk emulation PF: Copy Copied! [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_NUM_PF=1 To enable the firmware config with NVMe emulation PF: Copy Copied! [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s NVME_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 NVME_EMULATION_NUM_PF=1

Note For a complete list of the SNAP firmware configuration options, refer to "Appendix – DPU Firmware Configuration".

Note Power cycle is required to apply firmware configuration changes.

RoCE communication is blocked for BlueField OS's default interfaces (named ECPFs, typically mlx5_0 and mlx5_1 ). If RoCE traffic is required, additional network functions must be added, scalable functions (or SFs), which do support RoCE transport.

To enable RDMA/RoCE:

Copy Copied! [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s PER_PF_NUM_SF=1 [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=8 PF_TOTAL_SF=2 [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0.1 s PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=8 PF_TOTAL_SF=2

SNAP supports up to 512 total VFs on NVMe and up to 1000 total VFs on virtio-blk. The VFs may be spread between up to 4 virtio-blk PFs or 2 NVMe PFs.

Common example: Copy Copied! [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s SRIOV_EN=1 PER_PF_NUM_SF=1 LINK_TYPE_P1=2 LINK_TYPE_P2=2 PF_TOTAL_SF=1 PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=8 TX_SCHEDULER_BURST=15 Note When using 64KB pagesize OS, PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=10 should be configured (instead of 8)

Virtio-blk 250 VFs example (1 queue per VF): Copy Copied! [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_NUM_VF=125 VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_NUM_PF=2 VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX=2

Virtio-blk 1000 VFs example (1 queue per VF): Copy Copied! [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_NUM_VF=250 VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_NUM_PF=4 VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX=2 VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_ENABLE=0 NUM_OF_VFS=0 PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE=0

NVMe 250 VFs example (1 IO-queue per VF): Copy Copied! [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s NVME_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 NVME_EMULATION_NUM_VF=125 NVME_EMULATION_NUM_PF=2 NVME_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX=2

Once enabling PCIe switch emulation, BlueField can support up to 14 hotplug NVMe/Virtio-blk functions. " PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT -1" hot-plugged PCIe functions. These slots are shared among all DPU users and applications and may hold hot-plugged devices of type NVMe, virtio-blk, virtio-fs, or others (e.g., virtio-net).

To enable PCIe switch emulation and determine the number of hot-plugged ports to be used:

Copy Copied! [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT=16

PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT equals 2 + the number of hot-plugged PCIe functions.

For additional information regarding hot plugging a device, refer to section "Hotplugged PCIe Functions Management".

Note Hotplug is not guaranteed to work on AMD machines.

Note Enabling PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE could potentially impact SR-IOV capabilities on Intel and AMD machines.

To use the storage emulation as a boot device, it is recommended to use the DPU's embedded UEFI expansion ROM drivers to be used by the UEFI instead of the original vendor's BIOS ones.

To enable UEFI drivers:

Copy Copied! [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s EXP_ROM_VIRTIO_BLK_UEFI_x86_ENABLE=1 EXP_ROM_NVME_UEFI_x86_ENABLE=1



