SNAP Environment Variables
|
Name
|
Description
|
Default
|
SNAP_RDMA_ZCOPY_ENABLE
|
Enable/disable RDMA zero-copy transport type.
For more info refer to section "Zero Copy (SNAP-direct)".
|
1 (enabled)
|
NVME_BDEV_RESET_ENABLE
|
It is recommended that namespaces discovered from the same remote target are not shared by different PCIe emulations. If it is desirable to do that, users should set the variable NVME_BDEV_RESET_ENABLE to 0.
Warning
By doing so, the user must ensure that SPDK bdev always completes IOs (either with success or failure) in a reasonable time. Otherwise, the system may stall until all IOs return.
|
1 (enabled)
|
VBLK_RECOVERY_SHM
|
Enable/disable virtio-blk recovery using shared memory files. This allows recovering without using --force_in_order.
|
1 (enabled)
|
SNAP_EMULATION_MANAGER
|
The name of the RDMA device configured to have emulation management capabilities.
If the variable is not defined (default), SNAP searches through all available devices to find the emulation manager (which may slow down initialization process). Unless configured otherwise, SNAP selects the first ECPF (i.e., "mlx5_0") as the emulation manager.
|
NULL (not configured)
To change the SNAP environment variables add the following to the doca_snap.yaml and continue from section "Adjusting YAML Configuration".
env:
- name: VARIABLE_NAME
value: "VALUE"
For example:
env:
- name: SNAP_RDMA_ZCOPY_ENABLE
value: "1"
To change the SNAP environment variables:
Add/modify the configuration under scripts/set_environment_variables.sh.
Rerun:
source scripts/set_environment_variables.sh
Rerun SNAP.