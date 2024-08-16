SNAP RPC Commands

The NVMe subsystem as described in the NVMe specification is a logical entity which encapsulates sets of NVMe backends (or namespaces) and connections (or controllers). NVMe subsystems are extremely useful when working with multiple NVMe controllers especially when using NVMe VFs. Each NVMe subsystem is defined by its serial number (SN), model number (MN), and qualified name (NQN) after creation.

The RPCs listed in this section control the creation and destruction of NVMe subsystems.

NVMe namespaces are the representors of a continuous range of LBAs in the local/remote storage. Each namespace must be linked to a subsystem and have a unique identifier (NSID) across the entire NVMe subsystem (e.g., 2 namespaces cannot share the same NSID even if they are linked to different controllers).

After creation, NVMe namespaces can be attached to a controller.

Note SNAP does not currently support shared namespaces between different controllers. So, each namespace should be attached to a single controller.

The SNAP application uses an SPDK block device framework as a backend for its NVMe namespaces. Therefore, they should be configured in advance. For more information about SPDK block devices, see SPDK bdev documentation and Appendix SPDK Configuration.

Each NVMe device (e.g., NVMe PCIe entry) exposed to the host, whether it is a PF or VF, must be backed by NVMe controller, which is responsible for all protocol communication with the host's driver.

Every new NVMe controller must also be linked to an NVMe subsystem. After creation, NVMe controllers can be addressed using either their name (e.g., "Nvmectrl1") or both their subsystem NQN and controller ID.

After creating an NVMe controller and an NVMe namespace under the same subsystem, the following method is used to attach the namespace to the controller.

Command Description nvme_subsystem_create Create NVMe subsystem nvme_subsystem_destroy Destroy NVMe subsystem nvme_subsystem_list NVMe subsystem list nvme_namespace_create Create NVMe namespace nvme_namespace_destroy Destroy NVMe namespace nvme_controller_suspend Suspend NVMe controller nvme_controller_resume Resume NVMe controller nvme_controller_snapshot_get Take snapshot of NVMe controller to a file nvme_namespace_list NVMe namespace list nvme_controller_create Create new NVMe controller nvme_controller_destroy Destroy NVMe controller nvme_controller_list NVMe controller list nvme_controller_modify NVMe controller parameters modification nvme_controller_attach_ns Attach NVMe namespace to controller nvme_controller_detach_ns Detach NVMe namespace from controller nvme_controller_vfs_msix_reclaim Reclaim NVMe SNAP controller VFs MSIX back to free MSIX pool. Valid only for PFs. nvme_controller_dbg_io_stats_get Get NVMe controller IO debug stats

Create a new NVMe subsystem to be controlled by one or more NVMe SNAP controllers. An NVMe subsystem includes one or more controllers, zero or more namespaces, and one or more ports. An NVMe subsystem may include a non-volatile memory storage medium and an interface between the controller(s) in the NVMe subsystem and non-volatile memory storage medium.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description nqn Yes String Subsystem qualified name serial_number No String Subsystem serial number model_number No String Subsystem model number nn No Number Maximal namespace ID allowed in the subsystem (default 0xFFFFFFFE; range 1-0xFFFFFFFE) mnan No Number Maximal number of namespaces allowed in the subsystem (default 1024; range 1-0xFFFFFFFE)

Example request:

Copy Copied! { "jsonrpc": "2.0", "id": 1, "method": "nvme_subsystem_create", "params": { "nqn": "nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0" } }





Destroy (previously created) NVMe SNAP subsystem.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description nqn Yes String Subsystem qualified name force No Bool Force the deletion of all the controllers and namespaces under the subsystem

List NVMe subsystems.

Create new NVMe namespaces that represent a continuous range of LBAs in the previously configured bdev. Each namespace must be linked to a subsystem and have a unique identifier (NSID) across the entire NVMe subsystem.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description nqn Yes String Subsystem qualified name bdev_name Yes String SPDK block device to use as backend nsid Yes Number Namespace ID uuid No Number Namespace UUID Note To safely detach/attach namespaces, the UUID should be provided to force the UUID to remain persistent. dbg_bdev_type No 0/1 N/A – not supported

Destroy a previously created NVMe namespaces.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description nqn Yes String Subsystem qualified name nsid Yes Number Namespace ID

List NVMe SNAP namespaces.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description nqn No String Subsystem qualified name

Create a new SNAP-based NVMe blk controller over a specific PCIe function on the host.

To specify the PCIe function to open the controller upon, pci_index must be provided.

The mapping for pci_index can be queried by running emulation_function_list .

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description nqn Yes String Subsystem qualified name vuid No Number VUID of PCIe function pf_id No Number PCIe PF index to start emulation on vf_id No Number PCIe VF index to start emulation on (if the controller is destined to be opened on a VF) pci_bdf No String PCIe BDF to start emulation on vhca_id No Number vHCA ID of PCIe function ctrl No Number Controller ID num_queues No Number Number of IO queues (default 1, range 1-31). Note The actual number of queues is limited by the number of queues supported by the hardware. Tip It is recommended for the number of MSIX to match be greater than the number of IO queues. mdts No Number MDTS (default 7, range 1-7) fw_slots No Number Maximum number firmware slots (default 4) write_zeroes No 0/1 Enable the write_zeroes optional NVMe command compare No 0/1 Set the value of the compare support bit in the controller compare_write No 0/1 Set the value of the compare_write support bit in the controller Note During crash recovery, all compare and write commands are expected to fail. deallocate_dsm No 0/1 Set the value of the dsm (dataset management) support bit in the controller. The only dsm request currently supported is deallocate . suspended No 0/1 Open the controller in suspended state (requires an additional call to nvme_controller_resume before it becomes active) Note This is required if NVMe recovery is expected or when creating the controller when the driver is already loaded. Therefore, it is advisable to use it in all scenarios. To resume the controller after attaching namespaces, use nvme_controller_resume . snapshot No String Create a controller out of a snapshot file path. Snapshot is previously taken using nvme_controller_snapshot_get . dynamic_msix No 0/1 Enable dynamic MSIX management for the controller (default 0). Applies only for PFs. vf_num_msix No Number Control the number of MSIX tables to associate with this controller. Valid only for VFs (whose parent PF controller is created using the --dynamic_msix option) and only when the dynamic MSIX management feature is enabled. admin_only No 0/1 Creates NVMe controller with admin queues only (i.e., without IO queues) quirks No Number Bitmask to support buggy drivers which are non-compliant per NVMe specification. Bit 0 – send "Namespace Attribute Changed" async event, even though it is disabled by the driver during "Set Features" command

Bit 1 – keep sending "Namespace Attribute Changed" async events, even when "Changed Namespace List" Get Log Page has not arrived from driver

Bit 2 – reserved

Bit 3 – force-enable "Namespace Management capability" NVMe OACS even though it is not supported by the controller

Bit 4 - Disable Scatter-Gather Lists support. For more details, see section "OS Issues".

Note If not set, the SNAP NVMe controller supports an optional NVMe command only if all the namespaces attached to it when loading the driver support it. To bypass this feature, you may explicitly set the NVMe optional command support bit by using its corresponding flag. For example, a controller created with –-compare 0 would not support the optional compare NVMe command regardless of its attached namespaces.

Example request:

Copy Copied! { "jsonrpc": "2.0", "id": 1, "method": "nvme_controller_create", "params": { "nqn": "nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0", "pf_id": 0, "num_queues": 8, } }





Destroy a previously created NVMe controller. The controller can be uniquely identified by a controller name as acquired from nvme_controller_create .

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description ctrl Yes String Controller name release_msix No 1/0 Release MSIX back to free pool. Applies only for VFs.

While suspended, the controller stops handling new requests from the host driver. All pending requests (if any) will be processed after resume.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description ctrl Yes String Controller name timeout_ms No Number Suspend timeout Note If IOs are pending in the bdev layer (or in the remote target), the operation fails and resumes after this timeout. If timeout_ms is not provided, the operation waits until the IOs complete without a timeout on the SNAP layer. force No 0/1 Force suspend even when there are inflight I/Os admin_only No 0/1 Suspend only the admin queue live_update_notifier No 0/1 Send a live update notification via IPC

The resume command continues the (previously-suspended) controller's handling of new requests sent by the driver. If the controller is created in suspended mode, resume is also used to start initial communication with host driver.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description ctrl Yes String Controller name live_update No 0/1 Live update resume

Take a snapshot of the current state of the controller and dump it into a file. This file may be used to create a controller based on this snapshot. For the snapshot to be consistent, users should call this function only when the controller is suspended (see nvme_controller_suspend ).

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description ctrl Yes String Controller name filename Yes String File path

Reclaims all VFs MSIX back to the PF's free MSIX pool.

This function can only be applied on PFs and can only be run when SR-IOV is not set on host side (i.e., sriov_numvfs = 0 ).

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description ctrl Yes String Controller name

Provide a list of all active (created) NVMe controllers with their characteristics.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description nqn No String Subsystem qualified name ctrl No String Only search for a specific controller

This function allows user to modify some of the controller's parameters in real-time, after it was already created.

Modifications can only be done when the emulated function is in idle state - thus there is no driver communicating with it.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description ctrl No String Controller Name num_queues No int Number of queues for the controller num_msix No int Number of MSIX to be used for a controller. Relevant only for VF controllers (when dynamic MSIX feature is enabled).

Attach a previously created NVMe namespace to given NVMe controller under the same subsystem.

The result in the response object returns true for success and false for failure.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description ctrl Yes String Controller name nsid Yes Number Namespace ID

Detach a previously attached namespace with a given NSID from the NVMe controller.

The result in the response object returns true for success and false for failure.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description ctrl Yes String Controller name nsid Yes Number Namespace ID

The result in the response object returns true for success and false for failure.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description ctrl Yes String Controller name

Copy Copied! "ctrl_id": "NVMeCtrl2", "queues": [ { "queue_id": 0, "core_id": 0, "read_io_count": 19987068, "write_io_count": 6319931, "flush_io_count": 0 }, { "queue_id": 1, "core_id": 1, "read_io_count": 9769556, "write_io_count": 3180098, "flush_io_count": 0 } ], "read_io_count": 29756624, "write_io_count": 9500029, "flush_io_count": 0 }

On the DPU:

Copy Copied! spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_attach_controller -b nvme0 -t rdma -a 1.1.1.1 -f ipv4 -s 4420 -n nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:swx-storage snap_rpc.py nvme_subsystem_create --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0 snap_rpc.py nvme_namespace_create -b nvme0n1 -n 1 --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0 --uuid 263826ad-19a3-4feb-bc25-4bc81ee7749e snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_create --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0 --pf_id 0 --suspended snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_attach_ns -c NVMeCtrl1 -n 1 snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_resume -c NVMeCtrl1

Note It is necessary to create a controller in a suspended state. Afterward, the namespaces can be attached, and only then should the controller be resumed using the nvme_controller_resume RPC.

Note To safely detach/attach namespaces, the UUID must be provided to force the UUID to remain persistent.





Copy Copied! snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_detach_ns -c NVMeCtrl2 -n 1 snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_destroy -c NVMeCtrl2 snap_rpc.py nvme_namespace_destroy -n 1 --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0 snap_rpc.py nvme_subsystem_destroy --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0 spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_detach_controller nvme0





Copy Copied! snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_detach_ns -c NVMeCtrl1 -n 1 snap_rpc.py emulation_device_detach_prepare --vuid MT2114X12200VBLKS1D0F0 snap_rpc.py emulation_device_detach --vuid MT2114X12200VBLKS1D0F0 snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_destroy -c NVMeCtrl1 snap_rpc.py nvme_namespace_destroy -n 1 --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0 snap_rpc.py nvme_subsystem_destroy --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0 spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_detach_controller nvme0



